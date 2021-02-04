The Screen Actors Guild unveiled its awards nominations on Thursday, and while Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the way, Da 5 Bloods star Delroy Lindo was snubbed once again, as was Mank actress Amanda Seyfried and Sound of Metal scene-stealer Paul Raci.
There were plenty of surprises, of course, as Amy Adams earned a nomination for Hillbilly Elegy, as did her co-star Glenn Close. Meanwhile, Jared Leto once again made the cut for his creepy turn in The Little Things. One surprising snub was that of Ellen Burstyn, whose supporting turn in Pieces of a Woman had been gaining buzz. At least Youn Yuh-jun and her dashing co-star Steven Yeun were nominated on behalf of Minari.
On the TV side of things, Bridgerton, Dead to Me and the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You landed nominations after being snubbed by the Golden Globes the day before. Expected favorites The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Schitt's Creek also had strong showings.
Personally, I was relieved to see the three stars of Ozark nominated once again, while the other noms that had me tickled pink were Jason Sudeikis for the delightful Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, and Mark Ruffalo for HBO's gut-wrenching limited series I Know This Much Is True.
While I wish the nominating committee had recognized Raci, who is excellent as he tries to help Riz Ahmed navigate hearing loss in Sound of Metal, I am pleased with the overall diversity reflected in Thursday's SAG nominations. The full list is below:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News Of The World
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
TELEVISION
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Oliva Colman, The Crown
Emma Corwin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
