'The Crown,' 'Ozark,' 'Dead to Me,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'The Queen's Gambit' led the TV portion of the nominations.

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled its awards nominations on Thursday, and while Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the way, Da 5 Bloods star Delroy Lindo was snubbed once again, as was Mank actress Amanda Seyfried and Sound of Metal scene-stealer Paul Raci.

There were plenty of surprises, of course, as Amy Adams earned a nomination for Hillbilly Elegy, as did her co-star Glenn Close. Meanwhile, Jared Leto once again made the cut for his creepy turn in The Little Things. One surprising snub was that of Ellen Burstyn, whose supporting turn in Pieces of a Woman had been gaining buzz. At least Youn Yuh-jun and her dashing co-star Steven Yeun were nominated on behalf of Minari.

On the TV side of things, Bridgerton, Dead to Me and the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You landed nominations after being snubbed by the Golden Globes the day before. Expected favorites The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Schitt's Creek also had strong showings.

Personally, I was relieved to see the three stars of Ozark nominated once again, while the other noms that had me tickled pink were Jason Sudeikis for the delightful Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, and Mark Ruffalo for HBO's gut-wrenching limited series I Know This Much Is True.

While I wish the nominating committee had recognized Raci, who is excellent as he tries to help Riz Ahmed navigate hearing loss in Sound of Metal, I am pleased with the overall diversity reflected in Thursday's SAG nominations. The full list is below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News Of The World

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

TELEVISION

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Oliva Colman, The Crown

Emma Corwin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

