‘The Irishman’, ‘Bombshell’ Lead SAG Nominations; ‘Little Women’ and De Niro Snubbed

The SAG awards nominations have arrived, and they’re chock full of surprises and befuddling omissions. As the first major voting body to weigh in during awards season, the SAG nominations are often known for surprising inclusions and exclusions, but this year seems even more curious than usual.
In terms of total nominations, Martin Scorsese’s masterful epic The Irishman scored 4, tying with… Bombshell? Indeed, the Fox News drama has drawn mixed reviews, but SAG voters went gaga for it, not only giving it a Best Ensemble nod but also recognizing Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman with individual acting nominations.
It’s even more surprising when you consider that Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed (and downright wonderful) Little Women was completely shut out—a baffling move given the tremendous performances from the entire cast, and particular standout performances from Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. The SAG shutout for Little Women combined with no love from the Art Directors Guild or Costume Designers Guild makes me fearful we could be headed for a disappointing Oscars showing for what is truly one of the best films of the year. What’s the deal?
The other major snub is Robert De Niro, who failed to land a Best Actor nomination for his terrific work in The Irishman. De Niro was also left off the Golden Globes shortlist for some insane reason, and while the Best Actor category is certainly the most competitive of the year, it’s crazy to think De Niro may be left out when the Oscars roll around. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci did, however, score Best Supporting Actor nominations, and somewhat hilariously the film itself scored a nomination for Best Stunt Ensemble.
So who got a boost from today’s SAG noms? Taron Egerton landed in the Best Actor’s circle for his solid turn in Rocketman, and if Rami Malek got an Oscar for lip syncing in Bohemian Rhapsody, surely Egerton deserves two Oscars for actually singing in the far superior Rocketman. And Jamie Foxx scored a nomination for his heartbreaking turn in Just Mercy, while Cynthia Erivo cracked the Best Actress circle for her title role in the historical biopic Harriet. And with a Best Ensemble nomination, Parasite got a major boost in the Best Picture race. Could it actually go all the way?
On the TV side, Game of Thrones scored a Best Ensemble nod, but the only individual nomination it received for its final season was for Peter Dinklage, while Watchmen and Succession were left out of the major categories. Critical darlings Barry and Fleabag ran the table on the comedy side, and David Harbour picked up a Supporting Actor nomination for his great work on Stranger Things.
Check out the full list of SAG nominations below and for my full Oscar predictions, check out my rundown of the Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture races.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CHRISTIAN BALE / Ken Miles – “FORD v FERRARI”
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton — “ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD”
ADAM DRIVER / Charlie Barber – “MARRIAGE STORY”
TARON EGERTON / Elton John – “ROCKETMAN”
JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Harriet/Minty – “HARRIET”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Nicole Barber – “MARRIAGE STORY”
LUPITA NYONG’O / Adelaide Wilson/Red – “US”
CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly – “BOMBSHELL”
RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
JAMIE FOXX / Walter McMillian – “JUST MERCY”
TOM HANKS / Fred Rogers – “A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”
AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa – “THE IRISHMAN”
JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino – “THE IRISHMAN”
BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie – “JOJO RABBIT
NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson – “BOMBSHELL”
JENNIFER LOPEZ / Ramona – “HUSTLERS”
MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil – “BOMBSHELL”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BOMBSHELL
CONNIE BRITTON / Beth Ailes
ALLISON JANNEY / Susan Estrich
NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson
JOHN LITHGOW / Roger Ailes
MALCOLM McDOWELL / Rupert Murdoch
KATE McKINNON / Jess Carr
MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil
CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly
THE IRISHMAN
BOBBY CANNAVALE / Skinny Razor
ROBERT DE NIRO / Frank Sheeran
STEPHEN GRAHAM / Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano
HARVEY KEITEL / Angelo Bruno
AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa
ANNA PAQUIN / Older Peggy Sheeran
JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino
RAY ROMANO / Bill Bufalino
JOJO RABBIT
ALFIE ALLEN / Finkel
ROMAN GRIFFIN DAVIS / Jojo
SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie
THOMASIN McKENZIE / Elsa
STEPHEN MERCHANT / Deertz
SAM ROCKWELL / Capt. Klenzendorf
TAIKA WAITITI / Adolf
REBEL WILSON / Fraulein Rahm
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
AUSTIN BUTLER / Tex
JULIA BUTTERS / Trudi
BRUCE DERN / George Spahn
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton
DAKOTA FANNING / Squeaky Fromme
EMILE HIRSCH / Jay Sebring
DAMIAN LEWIS / Steve McQueen
MIKE MOH / Bruce Lee
TIMOTHY OLYPHANT / James Stacy
AL PACINO / Marvin Schwarz
LUKE PERRY / Wayne Maunder
BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth
MARGARET QUALLEY / Pussycat
MARGOT ROBBIE / Sharon Tate
PARASITE
HYAE JIN CHANG / Chung Sook
YEO JEONG CHO / Yeon Kyo
WOO SHIK CHOI / Ki Woo
HYEON JUN JUNG / Da Song
ZISO JUNG / Da Hye
JUNG EUN LEE / Moon Gwang
SUN KYUN LEE / Dong Ik
MYUNG HOON PARK / Geun Se
SO DAM PARK / Ki Jung
KANG HO SONG / Ki Taek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME”
“FORD v FERRARI”
“THE IRISHMAN”
“JOKER”
“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”
The Television Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MAHERSHALA ALI / Wayne Hays – “TRUE DETECTIVE”
RUSSELL CROWE / Roger Ailes – “THE LOUDEST VOICE”
JARED HARRIS / Valery Legasov – “CHERNOBYL”
JHARREL JEROME / Korey Wise – “WHEN THEY SEE US”
SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Dee Dee Blanchard – “THE ACT”
TONI COLLETTE / Det. Grace Rasmussen – “UNBELIEVABLE”
JOEY KING / Gypsy Rose Blanchard – “THE ACT”
EMILY WATSON / Ulana Khomyuk – “CHERNOBYL”
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”
STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler – “THE MORNING SHOW”
BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”
DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret – “THE CROWN”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”
JODIE COMER /Villanelle – “KILLING EVE”
ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”
BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”
ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest – “FLEABAG”
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BIG LITTLE LIES
IAIN ARMITAGE / Ziggy Chapman
DARBY CAMP / Chloe Mackenzie
CAMERON CROVETTI / Josh Wright
NICHOLAS CROVETTI / Max Wright
LAURA DERN / Renata Klein
MARTIN DONOVAN / Martin Howard
MERRIN DUNGEY / Det. Adrienne Quinlan
CRYSTAL FOX / Elizabeth Howard
IVY GEORGE / Amabella Klein
NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright
ZOË KRAVITZ / Bonnie Carlson
KATHRYN NEWTON / Abigail Carlson
JEFFREY NORDLING / Gordon Klein
DENIS O’HARE / Ira Farber
ADAM SCOTT / Ed Mackenzie
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright
DOUGLAS SMITH / Corey Brockfield
MERYL STREEP / Mary Louise Wright
JAMES TUPPER / Nathan Carlson
ROBIN WEIGERT / Dr. Amanda Reisman
REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline Mackenzie
SHAILENE WOODLEY / Jane Chapman
THE CROWN
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten
BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane
JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson
GAME OF THRONES
ALFIE ALLEN / Theon Greyjoy
PILOU ASBÆK / Euron Greyjoy
JACOB ANDERSON / Grey Worm
JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly
GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne of Tarth
EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen
NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister
BEN CROMPTON / Dolorous Edd
LIAM CUNNINGHAM / Davos Seaworth
JOE DEMPSIE / Gendry
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister
RICHARD DORMER / Beric Dondarrion
NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei
JEROME FLYNN / Bronn
IAIN GLEN / Jorah Mormont
KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow
LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister
ISAAC HEMPSTEAD WRIGHT / Bran Stark
CONLETH HILL / Varys
KRISTOFER HIVJU / Tormund Giantsbane
RORY McCANN / The Hound
HANNAH MURRAY / Gilly
STAZ NAIR / Qhono
DANIEL PORTMAN / Podrick Payne
BELLA RAMSEY / Lyanna Mormont
RICHARD RYCROFT / Maester Wolkan
SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark
RUPERT VANSITTART / Yohn Royce
MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily
MADELINE BREWER / Janine
AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita
ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia
O-T FAGBENLE / Luke
JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Waterford
KRISTEN GUTOSKIE / Martha Beth
NINA KIRI / Alam/Ofrobert
ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Ofmatthew
ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy
BAHIA WATSON / Oferic
BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Lawrence
SAMIRA WILEY / Moira
STRANGER THINGS
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven
CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler
JAKE BUSEY / Bruce
NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler
CARY ELWES / Mayor Larry Kline
PRIAH FERGUSON / Erica Sinclair
BRETT GELMAN / Murray
DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper
MAYA HAWKE / Robin Buckley
CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers
ANDREY IVCHENKO / Grigori
JOE KEERY / Steve Harrington
GATEN MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson
CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair
DACRE MONTGOMERY / Billy Hargrove
MICHAEL PARK / Tom Holloway
FRANCESCA REALE / Heather Holloway
WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers
NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers
SADIE SINK / Max Mayfield
FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
BARRY
NIKITA BOGOLYUBOV / Mayrbek
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON / Jermaine
D’ARCY CARDEN / Natalie
ANDY CAREY / Eric
ANTHONY CARRIGAN / NoHo Hank
TROY CAYLAK / Akhmal
RIGHTOR DOYLE / Nick
PATRICIA FA’ASUA / Esther
ALEJANDRO FURTH / Antonio
SARAH GOLDBERG / Sally
NICK GRACER / Yandar
BILL HADER / Barry
KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE / Sasha
MICHAEL IRBY / Cristobal Sifuentes
JOHN PIRRUCCELLO / Det. John Loach
STEPHEN ROOT / Monroe Fuchs
HENRY WINKLER / Gene Cousineau
FLEABAG
SIAN CLIFFORD / Claire
OLIVIA COLMAN / Godmother
BRETT GELMAN / Martin
BILL PATERSON / Dad
ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani
ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander
SARAH BAKER / Mindy Kominsky
CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky
LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe
PAUL REISER / Martin
GRAHAM ROGERS / Jude
JANE SEYMOUR / Madelyn
MELISSA TANG / Margaret
NANCY TRAVIS / Lisa
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel
MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman
STEPHANIE HSU / Mei
JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary
JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon
LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin
KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman
MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda
BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie
MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
DUSTIN MILLIGAN / Ted Mullens
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GAME OF THRONES
GLOW
STRANGER THINGS
THE WALKING DEAD
WATCHMEN