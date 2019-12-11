‘The Irishman’, ‘Bombshell’ Lead SAG Nominations; ‘Little Women’ and De Niro Snubbed

0

The SAG awards nominations have arrived, and they’re chock full of surprises and befuddling omissions. As the first major voting body to weigh in during awards season, the SAG nominations are often known for surprising inclusions and exclusions, but this year seems even more curious than usual.

In terms of total nominations, Martin Scorsese’s masterful epic The Irishman scored 4, tying with… Bombshell? Indeed, the Fox News drama has drawn mixed reviews, but SAG voters went gaga for it, not only giving it a Best Ensemble nod but also recognizing Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman with individual acting nominations.

It’s even more surprising when you consider that Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed (and downright wonderful) Little Women was completely shut out—a baffling move given the tremendous performances from the entire cast, and particular standout performances from Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. The SAG shutout for Little Women combined with no love from the Art Directors Guild or Costume Designers Guild makes me fearful we could be headed for a disappointing Oscars showing for what is truly one of the best films of the year. What’s the deal?

The other major snub is Robert De Niro, who failed to land a Best Actor nomination for his terrific work in The Irishman. De Niro was also left off the Golden Globes shortlist for some insane reason, and while the Best Actor category is certainly the most competitive of the year, it’s crazy to think De Niro may be left out when the Oscars roll around. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci did, however, score Best Supporting Actor nominations, and somewhat hilariously the film itself scored a nomination for Best Stunt Ensemble.

So who got a boost from today’s SAG noms? Taron Egerton landed in the Best Actor’s circle for his solid turn in Rocketman, and if Rami Malek got an Oscar for lip syncing in Bohemian Rhapsody, surely Egerton deserves two Oscars for actually singing in the far superior Rocketman. And Jamie Foxx scored a nomination for his heartbreaking turn in Just Mercy, while Cynthia Erivo cracked the Best Actress circle for her title role in the historical biopic Harriet. And with a Best Ensemble nomination, Parasite got a major boost in the Best Picture race. Could it actually go all the way?

On the TV side, Game of Thrones scored a Best Ensemble nod, but the only individual nomination it received for its final season was for Peter Dinklage, while Watchmen and Succession were left out of the major categories. Critical darlings Barry and Fleabag ran the table on the comedy side, and David Harbour picked up a Supporting Actor nomination for his great work on Stranger Things.

Check out the full list of SAG nominations below and for my full Oscar predictions, check out my rundown of the Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture races.

