As the film industry contends with a simultaneous actors and writers strike, now is the perfect time to take a step back into history and revisit the story of when this kind of conflict last occurred. In 1960, a modestly successful actor named Ronald Reagan, who was then a liberal Democrat, was serving his second stint as president of the Screen Actors Guild. Reagan spearheaded the effort to ensure actors would receive residual payments when movies they appeared in were broadcast on television. As we take a closer look at the details of the controversial 1960 strike, as well as the heated negotiations between Reagan and the studios, we’ll see how residuals continue to be a major source of contention as new technologies emerge. We’ll also see how being SAG president during a strike can catapult the officeholder into the national spotlight.

How Did Ronald Reagan Become the President of SAG?

Today, Ronald Reagan is exalted by Republicans as the model they all seek to emulate. His professed love of God, family, and free markets transformed America during the 1980s. But long before he was president of the country or even a Republican, he was a diehard Democrat leading the Screen Actors Guild. He was first elected president of the guild in 1947 and served until 1952. Years later, in the midst of bitter disputes over residual payments, Regan was re-appointed SAG president to lead negotiations with the studios. Once the dust settled and the strike ended, he left SAG entirely and continued on his trajectory toward public speaking and politics.

In his memoir, An American Life, Reagan doesn’t write much about the 1960 strike, perhaps because his actions at the time were so diametrically opposed to the conservative politics he later espoused. But he does assert that his time as SAG president in the 1940s and 50s had a profound effect on his future. “It was the Communists’ attempted takeover of Hollywood…that led me to accept a nomination to serve as president of the Screen Actors Guild and, indirectly at least, set me on the road that would lead me into politics.”

Why Was the 1960 SAG Strike Historic?

In January of 1960, the Writers Guild of America launched a strike against television producers. They demanded better pay, studio contributions to health and pension funds, and increased residuals for work broadcast on television. A few months later, SAG joined in as well, beginning the first simultaneous actors and writers strike in the industry’s history. SAG was especially incensed that talent was not receiving additional residual payments for television broadcasts. SAG initially wanted both back payments for films already broadcast on TV, as well as new rules that would guarantee residual payments for films broadcast on TV in the future. Perhaps due to his past history of navigating thorny issues related to the alleged infiltration of communists in Hollywood, the SAG board appointed Ronald Reagan to go head-to-head with the studios over TV residuals.

How Is Today's SAG Strike Similar to the 1960 Fight?

In some ways, the 1960 strike was markedly different from the one occurring today. But from a broader perspective, there is one notable similarity: the struggle to catch up with emerging technologies. Today, many people in the entertainment industry are concerned that the advancement of AI could ruin them financially. According to SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, movie studios have proposed that “background performers should be able to be scanned and get paid for one day’s pay and their companies should own that scanned image, their likeness to be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation.” Although technology has certainly changed in the last 63 years, the concern among striking actors is essentially the same. They are demanding compensation any time their work is utilized by studios to generate a profit.

How Did the 1960 SAG Strike Change Hollywood for the Better?

Ronald Reagan’s negotiations with the studios during the strike of 1960 essentially led to two important outcomes. First, it was decided that actors appearing in films made before 1960 would not receive any residuals if their films were broadcast on television. Some actors who were no longer regularly appearing in films at that time, or whose careers were winding down, were bitter about this compromise. According to Wayne Federman, author of the article “What Reagan Did For Hollywood,” this resulted in actors such as Bob Hope and Mickey Rooney being upset. “They were like, Why do we strike? I thought I’d get residuals for Road to Morocco or whatever. In a way, Reagan was selfless because most of the movies he made were in pre-residual times.”

But in exchange for this concession, SAG members were rewarded with a policy that would result in actors receiving residual payments for all new movies broadcast on TV from 1960 on. Not only did these payments help put some extra cash in the pockets of working actors, but they also helped transform the industry as a whole. As Federman puts it, “That’s the amazing outcome of what Ronald Reagan—and other negotiators at the time—was able to do: In a way, they were changing the paradigm of how Hollywood money is divided up. They were striking for an idea: that we deserve this for A, B, C, and D reasons.”

Although it’s often said that history repeats itself, it’s probably more accurate to say that history rhymes. The strike of 1960 and the conditions of the industry back then were quite different from what studios, writers, and actors must contend with in 2023. But if the last simultaneous actors and writers strike provides any possible glimpses of the future, it might predict two things. First, there's hope that the Screen Actors Guild can win this battle. Actors continue to be a massive draw for the industry, luring in huge numbers of audience members that translate to tens of millions of dollars in revenue. Actors have perhaps more leverage than any other profession in Hollywood. If they could find a suitable compromise in 1960, they can do so again today.

Second, the success of the strike may very well depend upon the talent and resolve of SAG’s leadership. Some have already joked that perhaps current SAG president Fran Drescher could end up following in Reagan’s footsteps and become POTUS one day. While that remains to be seen, it’s certainly true that Drescher’s every move will now be highly scrutinized. For example, she’s already faced some criticism for a ritzy work trip to Italy with Kim Kardashian. But if Drescher is able to match the negotiating skills of Reagan in 1960, she could change the industry for generations to come.