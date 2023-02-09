The Screen Actors Guild has unveiled the Stunt Ensemble nominees for 2023’s SAG Awards, which includes the teams behind Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, and Andor. The Stunt Ensemble Award celebrates all the stuntpeople who work hard to make breathtaking set pieces come to life on the silver screen.

After a couple of years when cinemas were still suffering from the effects of the pandemic, 2022 was filled to the brink with huge blockbuster releases, each containing thrilling set pieces involving dozens of stuntpeople. While we are always quick to praise directors for how exciting set pieces are put together, we must not forget that any minor action scenes involve the careful work of stunt teams, who practice every day to perfectly execute complex choreography in front of the cameras. That means the Stunt Ensemble SAG Awards is the perfect opportunity to recognize the hard work of hundreds of people who give their blood and sweat to make cinema the spectacle it is.

In 2023, the Screen Actors Guild is offering two Awards for stunt teams. The first award, for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture, celebrates the daring efforts of stunt people to bring set pieces to life in theatrical releases. The full nominee list includes Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Woman King.

Image via Disney+

For the TV side of the business, the Screen Actors Guild is offering an award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. The complete list of nominees includes the teams behind Andor, The Boys, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Stranger Things. There are a lot of heavy hitterss competing for both awards, and we feel whoever comes on top is more than deserving of their prize, considering the magnificent set pieces these stunt people were able to put together.

When Will the SAG Awards Announce 2023’s Winners?

The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel on February 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The awards serve as a thermometer for the Academy Awards, highlighting the movies most likely to take an Oscar home.