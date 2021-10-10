Image Comics has announced the return of award-winning comic book series Saga. This new chapter will be the start of a whole new story arc and will be arriving at the start of next year. After going on hiatus at Issue 54 back in 2018, the highly popular and critically acclaimed series has been announced to be returning on January 26. Saga #55 will be a double-length issue at 44 pages in total for the regular $2.99 price point. The upcoming issue will continue the story of Hazel and the rest of her family.

Series writer Brian K. Vaughan spoke on what fans should expect not only in the next issue, but for the future of the series. “Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on Saga is the most important thing in my life, so I can’t thank readers and retailers enough for their patience. I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange, and spectacular than the first 54, so we can’t wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon.”

Staples, the illustrator of the series, added, "I've really missed connecting with readers through the pages of Saga, so I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again. The next arc is already going places I never imagined. I'm so grateful that we're able to keep doing this!"

Saga debuted in 2012, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Image Comics, the series publisher. The series' leads are Alana and Marko, two star-crossed lovers from warring planets. When their daughter, Hazel, is born, both of their people brand them as traitors and pursue them, causing the couple to flee as fugitives to protect their daughter.

Chief Creative Officer and Publisher at Image Comics Eric Stephenson had this to say about the upcoming return of Saga:

“Saga launched at Image during the company’s 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year. I can think of few better ways to celebrate what Image is all about than by welcoming back one of the most incredible storytelling teams in comics history as they embark on the second half of a true epic-in-the-making.”

The series has seen monstrous success both commercially and critically, with a notable seven million copies sold. Saga has also won numerous awards including multiple Eisner Awards and Harvey Awards, a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more.

Saga is available for purchase at bookstores and comic shops as well as across multiple digital storefronts for those who want to catch up on the series before its imminent return. Saga makes its return to comic shops on January 26, with Image Comics asking fans to place pre-orders before January 3 due to the expected high demand. Check out the cover for Saga #55 down below:

