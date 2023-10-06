The Big Picture Scandalous rumors about social media influencer Sai de Silva's personal life surface, potentially adding fuel to her feud with fellow RHONY cast member Jessel Taank.

A juicy scandal is what the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City has been needing. Twelve episodes into the 14th season, and the most drama viewers have seen so far is Ubah Hasaan ripping the sunglasses from Erin Lichy's face because of a stolen phone prank gone wrong. That is, until something happened off-camera involving social media influencer extraordinaire Sai de Silva. Several gossip sites have picked up a TikTok from a woman named Stephanie Tleiji, who shared a post from "X" (formerly Twitter) user @vixenjennie. The post, directed toward RHONY cast member Jessel Taank, read, “Jessel next time you see Sai, ask her about how she took her husband from his ex-wife and got knocked up while working at his bar.” As George Takei might respond, "Oh, my!" While none of this information has been confirmed to be true, it's eye-opening nonetheless, and certainly a piece of scuttlebutt that's hot enough to start a fire in the Bravo barbecue pit. What makes this tale even more enticing is how useful it could be to Sai's primary nemesis, Jessel.

Sai's Bartending Days Raise Questions

The backstory began with the series' September 24th episode, when the ladies from Manhattan, who were still hanging out in Anguilla, took a day trip to an outdoor bar. Sai suddenly got nostalgic for the old days, took over bartending duties, and began pouring drinks for her pals. Then, during her confessional, Sai filled viewers in on the fact that, during her 20s, she tended bar in New York City for 10 years and had "the time of her life." A photo of young Sai among the liquor bottles and shot glasses at her workplace was then flashed on the screen. What Sai failed to mention, however, was that she was working at Swim Bar, which was owned by her now-husband, David Craig, who today is retired and a stay-at-home dad to the couple's two children. As an "influencer" who spends her life taking pictures of herself drinking martinis, posing like a department store mannequin, and, well, just being ambulatory, this bartending gig of Sai's seems like a rather important detail to be excluded from her biography. At the time, Sai's story appeared to be just a cute, previously unknown anecdote. But now, it seems a bit like a coverup, especially given Sai's contentious relationship with fellow cast member Jessel.

Sai Wants Jessel To Be More Genuine, But What About Sai?

The Sai-Jessel conflict heated up during the Anguilla trip, when the women took turns sharing details of their pasts and the hardships they endured. From the start, Sai and Jessel seemed determined to outdo each other with their sad stories. When Jessel came to New York, she sometimes only had $20 in her bank account! Oh, yeah? Well, Sai had minus $497! Jessel had to live with her uncle! Ha! Sai had to practically live in the street! The back and forth between these two attention-starved camera time gobblers became so ridiculously comical at times, it was like watching a new game show called "Whose Life was Worse, Anyway?" When the trip was over and the ladies returned to the big city, Sai was long over Jessel and what she saw as embellishments and "half-truths" about her life. Jessel, intent on making sure Sai understood that she was being genuine, invited Sai to lunch to clear the air, something that almost never ends up happening when two antagonistic Housewives get together one-on-one. To add even more hilarity to the pair's ongoing attempts to upstage each other, Sai showed up for their date 20 minutes late, and Jessel arrived 41 minutes after that. Score one for Jessel!

Sai Implies Jessel's Husband is Unfaithful

During lunch, when Jessel mentioned that her husband Pavit was jetting off to Vietnam on his own for 24 hours for the primary purpose of adding frequent flyer miles to his airline account, Sai immediately became suspicious of the story, insinuating that the hubby was likely getting more than just miles in Hanoi (wink wink). After all, Jessel had freely acknowledged that she and Pavit hadn't been intimate for over a year. If Pavit's not getting any lovin' in the Big Apple, could he be getting it overseas? When Jessel pivoted to the topic of her alcoholic uncle, Sai pointed out that this was an example of how Jessel leaves out important parts of her life story. "Just own it," Sai told her. "When you own it, no one really messes with you." Oh, had Jessel only been armed with the gossip about Sai's drink pouring days at the time, what a fun lunch that would have been to watch. Sai ended the tense meeting by saying to Jessel, "Your story's your story. My story is completely different." Apparently very different.

Sai's Stories About Her Marriage Don't Add Up

To make the Sai story even more interesting, in an earlier scene during the same episode, Sai and her husband joined Erin and her guy for dinner. Like the good New Yorkers they are, they began discussing the sexless marriage of Sai and Pavit. When Erin asked the men what they would do if they weren't getting any undercover action for over a year, Sai's husband David said it would be an indication that the relationship was over. Hmmm. One wonders what the state of David's first marriage was while Sai was making the cash register ring behind the bar. Since the rumor about Sai and David hit cyberspace, RHONY fans and super sleuths have been diving deep to get to the truth, and in the process, have found some eyebrow raising tidbits. For instance, Sai has mentioned on the show that she married David in 2009, but some Reddit users uncovered what appears to be a wedding license showing that the couple tied the knot in 2017. That would mean Sai and David have been married for just six years, and Sai's oldest daughter is 10 years old. This adds credibility to the story of Sai being pregnant before any wedding actually took place. In addition, on her own YouTube channel, Sai jokingly said that David knew she was "the one" for him when she became pregnant. Things aren't quite adding up here. What's that you were saying about "just owning it," Sai? If the story ends up being true, Sai may find herself trying to defend throwing stones at Jessel from her own fragile glass house.

Fortunately for Sai - and unfortunately for Jessel - the RHONY reunion episodes were already filmed and in the can prior to this sensational information coming out. So far, Sai hasn't commented on the chatter, something unusual for a woman who makes a living by oversharing. Should the rumors turn out to be validated, it will be fascinating to see how the other RHONY women react to it, especially Jessel. While there may be more to the story than just a run-of-the-mill affair between a boss and his employee, doesn't Sai still have some obligation to come clean about it, especially given her perception of Jessel as a woman who's hiding something? And what about Sai's not-so-subtle implications that Jessel's husband may be unfaithful? If Sai was the "other woman" during her Swim Bar days and found herself pregnant while carrying on with a married man, shouldn't she "own it?" However the chips may fall, this scandal will most likely guarantee one thing - a second RHONY season for both Sai and Jessel, one filled with vengeance and reckoning. Stay tuned!