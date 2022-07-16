Iconic actor Woody Harrelson is in talks to star in Lionsgate's upcoming musical, Sailing. Sailing is currently being described as a jukebox musical set in the 70s featuring an ensemble cast. The plot is said to be about musicians who get involved with the smooth rhythms of Yacht rock. Funny enough, Sailing will be Harrelson's second recent project featuring yachts, after this year's Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, where the actor portrays an eccentric captain of a yacht.

The project began as a pitch from Rock of Ages creator Chris D’Arienzo, which was sold to producer Jeremy Plager. Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer of MegaMix, which has a first-look film and television deal with Lionsgate, are also on board to produce, as well as Harrelson.

D'Arienzo wrote the popular musical Rock of Ages, which ended up being nominated for five Tony Awards in 2009. The writer also penned the 2012 film adaptation of Rock of Ages alongside Justin Theroux and Allan Loeb. In 2010, D'Arienzo wrote and directed the comedy film Barry Munday starring Patrick Wilson. His sophomore film as a director, Always on My Mind, is currently in pre-production.

Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman spoke about the project, saying:

“Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be brought on board this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy. We’re thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we’re confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood.”

The production is being overseen by Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey, and Bonnie Stylides negotiated all the deals on behalf of Lionsgate.

Other upcoming projects featuring Harrelson include the shows The White House Plumbers and The Most Dangerous Man in America, as well as the films Champions and Last Breath. Harrelson has previously appeared in countless classic films, including White Men Can't Jump, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zombieland, The Messenger, and The Hunger Games film series. Most recently, Harrelson has been featured in the films Kate, Venom: There Will Be Carnage, and The Man from Toronto.

There is currently no director or screenwriter attached to the project which is still in the early stages of development. Stay tuned at Collider for more details about Sailing.

