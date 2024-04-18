The Big Picture The Sailor Moon Season 1 finale, "Day of Destiny," saw significant editing by DIC Entertainment.

The deaths of main characters were softened, and many scenes were altered in the original US dub.

VIZ Media's new dub and Sailor Moon Crystal returned to the original themes and untouched narrative.

Sailor Moon is still regarded as an anime trailblazer, even thirty years after its debut. It was one of the first anime series that exploded in popularity in the United States. It helped solidify tropes within the magical girl genre that still appear to this day. It's even inspired other works — the most recent being Disney/Pixar's Turning Red. But Sailor Moon had to deal with more than its fare share of censorship during its initial dub. Part of that was due to DIC Entertainment, the company that handled the dub. In addition to heavily Americanizing nearly every element of Sailor Moon, DIC heavily censored certain elements of the anime to appeal to younger viewers. One of the biggest examples came with the Season 1 finale "Day of Destiny," which set a trend that future DIC-produced episodes of Sailor Moon would follow.

The 'Sailor Moon' Season One Finale Was Actually Two Episodes — And Featured The Death Of The Sailor Scouts

Throughout Sailor Moon Season 1, Usagi Tsukino, aka Sailor Moon, and her fellow Sailor Scouts battle the malevolent Queen Beryl and the forces of her Shadow Kingdom. In "Day of Destiny", the Sailor Scouts decide to take the fight to Beryl as they've located a portal to the Negaverse — the dimension where Beryl resides. Beryl summons five monsters to annihilate the Scouts, and one by one they succeed but not before the other Scouts use their own powers to decimate their opponents. Eventually, Sailor Moon transforms into Princess Serenity and defeats Beryl, rescuing her friends and love interest Tuxedo Mask from her grip. "Day of Destiny" contains multiple edits that affected its original storyline, and not for the better

For starters, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mars and Sailor Jupiter die during the fight with Beryl's monsters. So does Tuxedo Mask, who leaps in the way of a lethal attack that Beryl launches at Sailor Moon. They aren't dead for long — when Usagi defeats Beryl, her friends return to life. Beryl is also destroyed during her final fight with Usagi, but "Day of Destiny" was edited to claim that she was "blasted back to the Negaverse". Similarly, the Sailor Scouts are said to be "captured" within the Negaverse. This robs "Day of Destiny" of its emotional edge. Usagi had been fighting side by side with the other Sailor Scouts and was in love with Tuxedo Mask, so their deaths in the original version affected her. They also affected the audience, who'd spent time growing attached to these characters over the course of a season. Beryl is eventually confirmed to be dead in Sailor Moon R, which makes the talk about being blasted back to the Negaverse utterly superfluous.

The biggest change that "Day of Destiny" made was putting the final two episodes of Sailor Moon Season 1 into a single installment. The original two episodes, "Death of the Sailor Soldiers! A Gallant Final Battle" and "Usagi's Final Wish! Renewed Reincarnation," gave the final battle against Beryl a truly epic feel. Cramming two episodes' worth of story into the space of thirty minutes feels like a disservice to that story, especially where Sailor Moon's relationship with Tuxedo Mask is concerned. In the original version, they confess their love for each other as he lies dying in her arms. Sailor Moon R thankfully avoids this pitfall with a slow-burn storyline that sees Usagi, the other Sailor Scouts and eventually Tuxedo Mask regain their memories after Beryl was defeated.

DIC Continued Its Censorship of 'Sailor Moon', But 'Sailor Moon Crystal' And VIZ Would Return To The Roots

"Day of Destiny" wouldn't be the only edits that DIC made to Sailor Moon during its original run in America. As the show went on, more and more edits were made that stripped the original show of the deeper themes running through its narrative. Chief among them was the altering of the relationship between Sailors Neptune and Uranus; instead of being in a clearly defined lesbian relationship they were rewritten to be "cousins". But that paled in comparison to what happened concerning the fifth and final season; due to a fantasy sequence involving Minako/Sailor Venus bleeding from the nose, an English dub of the series didn't air for a long time. DIC Entertainment was eventually acquired by the Cookie Jar Group, which eventually transformed into WildBrain.

VIZ Media purchased the rights to Sailor Moon in 2014, and delivered an entirely new English dub that kept the original themes intact. This included keeping "Death of the Sailor Soldiers! A Gallant Final Battle" and "Usagi's Final Wish! Renewed Reincarnation" as two seperate episodes, while returning the Sailor Scouts' deaths back into the narrative. VIZ also oversaw the release of Sailor Moon Crystal, an anime that stayed closer to the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi. It featured an entirely different final battle between Beryl and Usagi, with Beryl possessing Tuxedo Mask and forcing him to fight Sailor Moon. As with VIZ's dub of the original series, it still packed an emotional punch and led to an even bigger battle with Queen Metalia

Due to DIC's closure, the original English dub of Sailor Moon is lost to time. Some fans might consider it a loss, since that was their first exposure to the world of Sailor Moon. Others would point out how it serves as an example of how censorship can strip a work of its themes, or how animation is still considered a medium for children's stories even when it tries to tackle mature themes. Whatever the case, "Day of Destiny" is an example of how some things can literally get lost in translation.

Sailor Moon is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

