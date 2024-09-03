Back in the early 90s, the world of anime was changed forever with the arrival of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. The action-adventure anime was a bit of a curve ball in terms of popularity because it featured an all-girl fighting team — a combination that production companies hesitated to fund. Now, more than 30 years later, it's safe to say that Sailor Moon became a reference in the anime world, and its wrap-up installment Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie is now making waves at Netflix.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie is the final arc from Sailor Moon Crystal. The movie was divided in two parts and serves as Season 5 of the remake series. In it, the Sailor Guardians have to team up one last time to face a terrible enemy that wants to dominate the cosmos itself. Before that, however, the enemy targets the Sailor Guardians' closest friends and family members, which puts the girls on a desperate run to save everyone they love — and the galaxy.

Last week, the Sailor Moon movie made its presence known among the most-watched non-English titles on the catalog of Netflix. With almost a million views in just a few days, the anime movie shared the spotlight with other international titles like extremely popular French thriller Under Paris. Other titles that figured among the most-viewed by Netflix subscribers were action-comedy The Union, the new season of Emily in Paris and the last episodes of The Umbrella Academy.

Where Does Sailor Moon Crystal Fit Into The Sailor Moon Timeline?

Image via Crunchyroll

Sailor Moon Crystal re-tells the story that fans came to know and love in the early 90s. Despite its popularity, Sailor Moon was infamously known as an anime series overflowing with filler episodes — stories that don't move the main plot forward and often are not part of the source material. The remake series, which first debuted in 2014, is considered a more faithful adaptation of the manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. After three seasons, the story was wrapped with two movies: Sailor Moon Eternal and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie.

The original Sailor Moon anime series ran for 200 episodes, and the remake series was "condensed" into 39. However, fans of the franchise have space in their hearts for both versions, fillers included. The Sailor Moon movie is among the few anime titles that made the top 10 most-watched list internationally, including mega-hits like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia.

