The Sailor Soldiers recently returned to the big screen for an epic battle. Following the release of the first Sailor Moon Cosmos into theaters on June 9, the trailer for the second part shows Usagi and the rest of the Sailor Soldiers fighting against the galaxy's formidable force. Dubbed Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2, the second part of the action fantasy feature will soon grace Japanese theaters on June 30.

In the trailer, Usagi—also known as Sailor Moon—prepares for perhaps the most crucial battle of her life. Brimming with vibrant colors, Usagi faces off against Sailor Galaxia, who only uses her power for evil purposes. The movie, which serves as the fifth and final season of Sailor Moon Crystal, is a direct sequel to Sailor Moon Eternal. Based on the "Stars" story arc of the Sailor Moon manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi, the second part will also see the return of the beloved Sailor Soldiers, including Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, and Sailor Pluto, among others.

The Legacy Sailor Moon Holds

Sailor Moon was an anime show that was way ahead of its time. In an era dominated by strong male anime characters, Sailor Moon entered the room to send a message that resonated with audiences of all ages and genders. The all-female anime series left an indelible mark on popular culture with a message that continues to inspire girls and women around the world. Proving that girls can fight for love and justice too, Sailor Moon has not only empowered a generation of girls and women but also hugely impacted the manga and anime industry at large with its groundbreaking storyline that blends just the right amount of humor and action, complete with romance and fantasy.

Apart from the upcoming second part of Sailor Moon Cosmos, long-standing fans of Sailor Moon can also revisit the magic of the original anime series after 30 years, as Pluto TV has recently expanded its Sailor Moon offerings by including all 200 episodes of the original Sailor Moon series, which debuted back in 1992. Additionally, Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon and Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal are also available to watch on the streaming platform, as well as the two movies, titled Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie and Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie.

Part 2 is set to be released on June 30, but unfortunately, neither of the Sailor Moon Cosmos films has a release date in the United States, but we can only hope they will soon be available on other streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2 below and watch our beloved Sailor Guardians embark on their quest to protect love and justice.