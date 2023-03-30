Sailor Moon has endured through the decades since its inception in 1992. Not only has the most popular anime series stood the test of time, but it has also provided various generations of anime fans with something different from the usual. Now, following the recently released trailer of Sailor Moon Cosmos—where Usagi Tsukino and her fellow Sailor Guardians return to fight for love and justice yet again—the serialized animated show will also be getting its own dedicated streaming channel on Pluto TV, where fans can rewatch all episodes from different Sailor Moon series.

The trailer for the new Sailor Moon anime didn't reveal much about what fans can expect, but one thing's for sure: all the Sailor Soldiers are back for an epic battle. Set to debut with two feature films, the first part of Sailor Moon Cosmos will premiere in Japan on June 9, while the second one will be released on June 30. Tomoya Takahashi, the director behind Lupin III and Marvel Anime, directs the two Sailor Moon Cosmos features for Toei Animation, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writing the scripts. The upcoming movie is a sequel to Sailor Moon Eternal, picking up from the events of the anime series, Sailor Moon Crystal.

The forthcoming film will not be the only Sailor Moon content fans can look forward to, as Pluto TV has recently expanded its show offerings as well, including all 200 episodes of the 1992 Sailor Moon, in addition to all episodes of Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon and Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as the Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie and Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie.

Image via Toei Animation

Sailor Moon's popularity has never dwindled, even after over 30 years since the first one was made available to the public, which generated a massive amount of followers. It's safe to say that the anime is way ahead of its time, introducing strong all-female leads to fight for love and justice. In an era when girls are considered damsels in distress, the titular heroine entered the picture to prove that girls can be saviors, too.

Apart from Usagi, the anime also includes equally strong female characters, including Sailor Mercury, Uranus, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, Pluto, and Sailor Chibi Moon—all of whom use love and friendship to defeat powerful enemies. And while we can name plenty of animes with magical female leads battling evil monsters, Sailor Moon paved the way and will always serve as the blueprint for Cardcaptor Sakura, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Shakugan No Shana, among many others.

Now, you'll have the chance to revisit some of the iconic Sailor Moon shows through Pluto TV, and a new two-part Sailor Moon anime will be available on June 9 and June 30, respectively. You can watch the trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos below.