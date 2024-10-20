Sailor Moon was a landmark of '90s animation that defined an entire generation. Based on the eponymous manga by Naoko Takeuchi, the story follows Usagi Tsukino, a fourteen-year-old who receives the powers of a Sailor Scout, a warrior tasked with protecting the Solar System from intergalactic threats. Eventually, Usagi realizes she's the reincarnation of the Moon Princess, initiating a journey of maturity to become a powerful warrior.

Acclaimed for its emotional storytelling and colorful, unforgettable characters, Sailor Moon is among the most successful and beloved anime in the world. A huge reason behind its success is its villains, who often acted as behind-the-scenes forces manipulating other antagonists into opposing the Sailor Scouts. This list will focus on the major villains in Sailor Moon, meaning the real power behind each major story arc and the final enemy the Scouts face. Antagonists like The Witches 5 or The Amazon Trio won't be included, as they are underlings who were also often misled or manipulated, thus fulfilling the role of tragic anti-heroes more than actual villains. The ranking will consider these villains' powers, influence, and how tough a challenge they pose for the Sailor Scouts.

5 Wiseman

Main Villain of the Black Moon Clan Arc

The third major story arc in Sailor Moon focuses on the Black Moon Clan. Following the bizarre filler detour starring alien siblings Alan and Ann, the show was back on track with the Black Moon Clan arc, which introduced major characters like Chibiusa, Usagi and Mmamoru's future daughter, and the primary titular antagonists. The Black Moon Clan comes from Nemesis, the 10th planet in the solar system who, in the 30th century, attacked Crystal Tokyo and froze its people. Pursuing the Rabbit, Chibiusa, they travel back to the 20th century, where they come into conflict with the Sailor Scouts.

The mastermind behind Black Moon is Wiseman, whose true form is the Dark Phantom, Sailor Moon's version of Death. Wiseman is the most boring of the show's honchos, largely because he is so unremarkable, character-wise. Sailor Moon always relied on tropes, but it successfully subverted them. However, they didn't with Wiseman, instead settling for a pretty conventional bad guy no different from the thousands of depictions of Death in movies and TV. Unfortunately for Wiseman, he is also the least interesting member of the Black Moon clan by far. Indeed, everyone, from the royal family to the Ayakashi sisters to the iconic Wicked Lady, is infinitely better than this hooded meanie.

4 Pharaoh 90 & Mistress 9

Main Villains of the Infinity Moon Arc

Sailor Moon S adapts the third story arc from the manga, known as Infinity, and focuses on the Death Busters. Dwelling from the Tau Ceti Star System in another dimension, the Death Busters seek human bodies to use as hosts. Their long-term goal is the revival of their commander, Mistress 9, who in turn will bring the powerful Pharaoh 90 to Earth and transform it into a new home for them.

Mistress 9 is actually a good villain, especially given the fact she lives inside Hotaru Tomoe, AKA Sailor Saturn, a neat development no other major villain in Sailor Moon shares. She is also arguably the most intelligent and strategic of all the show's antagonists, using multiple underlings and controlling their bodies. Mistress 9 is also quite powerful and represents a considerable challenge for the Sailor Guardians. However, much like Wiseman, Mistress 9 is overshadowed by her allies, especially the scene-stealing Kaolinite, who is a far more engaging and memorable character. As for Pharaoh 90, he is little more than another faceless evil entity who wants to take over Earth. There's not much there, to be honest.

3 Queen Nehelenia

Main Villain of the Dream Arc

The fourth season of the anime, Sailor Moon Super S, adapts the Dream Arc of the manga. In it, the Sailor Scouts go against the Dead Moon Circus, led by the beautiful, vain, and cruel Queen Nehelenia. However, most of the group's actions are actually commanded by the old Zirconia, who sends both the Amazon Trio and the Amazoness Quartet to steal the dreams of people while seeking the legendary Golden Crystal.

Nehelenia is a fascinating character. A classic take on the ambitious and beauty-obsessed queen, Nehelenia acts as a dark mirror to Queen Serenity — even her design is basically that of an older, colder Usagi. She is the closest thing Sailor Moon has to a stereotypical witch, cursing her targets and adopting a haughty, Machiavellian personality that evokes classic Disney villains like Maleficent. Furthermore, Nehelenia is responsible for the fall of the Moon Kingdom during the Silver Millennium, giving her a major role that spreads far beyond her respective season. Nehelenia has a defined personality, powerful abilities, and a deep connection with Sailor Moon that goes way back, justifying her placement right in the middle of this ranking.

2 Queen Beryl & Queen Metaria

Main Villains of the Dark Kingdom Arc

The first arc of Sailor Moon, known as the Dark Kingdom, introduces fans to the show's basic premise. It sees the awakening of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to protect Tokyo from the evil monsters sent by the Four Kings of Heaven, who serve Queen Beryl. Originally from Earth, Beryl became radicalized following her unrequited love for Prince Endymion, eventually falling under Queen Metaria's corruption.

As the first major villain in the show, Queen Beryl will always be the standard against which all other Sailor Moon baddies are measured. Beautiful, savage, and powerful, Beryl is the perfect villain for the Sailor Guardians. Her underlings are also arguably the most powerful in the show and successfully kill the Sailor Guardians in one of Sailor Moon's most infamous episodes. Beryl's eventual possession by Queen Metaria leads to her transformation into one of the mightiest foes Sailor Moon ever faced; indeed, their final battle is among the show's most iconic moments and will bring chills to any fan, no matter how many times they've watched it.

1 Sailor Galaxia & Chaos

Main Villains of the Stars Arc

The final arc in Sailor Moon, known as Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, adapts the Stars arc from the manga and revolves around the Sailor Guardians' fight against Shadow Galactica. Seeking to steal the "starseeds" from life across the Milky Way, Shadow Galactica is led by Sailor Galaxia, who in turn serves Chaos, a primal entity that has been around since the beginning of the universe.

Like Pharaoh 90 and Queen Metaria, Chaos is a shapeless mass of dimensional space. However, Chaos reigns above them and is actually responsible for sending every major villain — Metaria, Wiseman, Pharaoh 90, and Nehelenia. As such, Chaos is often considered the primary antagonist of Sailor Moon. If that wasn't enough, he is in control of Sailor Galaxia, the Guardian of Solitude who saved the Milky Way by sealing Chaos within her body, eventually becoming corrupted by it. Sailor Galaxia is a perfect villain: tragic, compelling, ruthless, and interesting, a true force of destructive nature of galactic proportions that pushes Sailor Moon to the brink of pain and misery. Alone, Chaos and Galaxia are badass enough; however, together, the pair are the best and strongest villains in Sailor Moon, guaranteeing their place atop the show's villain ranking.

