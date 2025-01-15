Grab your tiara and Silver Crystal, Sailor Moon fans, because the musical adaptation of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon arrives later this spring for a North American tour. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live kicks off in Pittsburg on March 12 before touring to over 20 cities across the United States. Tickets for the live tour go on sale on January 31.

The live musical loosely adapts the Dark Kingdom arc as our heroes fight the villainous Queen Beryl. It follows in the footsteps of the successful run of Attack on Titan: The Musical, where the show will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles for the audience. The tour will end its month-long tour in New York City for two nights on April 25-26 at the Palladium Times Square.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is a 2.5-dimensional musical that has become a popular stage experience in Japan. This genre turns anime/manga into musical stage shows, hence the 2-dimensional name. They merge elements of the original source material with the excitement of live performances. The book and lyrics are by Kaori Miura, who crafted Musical The Prince of Tennis. Go Sakabe and KYOHEI created the music with Satomi Toma as choreographer.

'Sailor Moon' Is a Cultural Phenomenon

The popularity of Sailor Moon cannot be understated, as the Magical Girl manga has been a cultural touchstone for many since its debut in 1991. It first ran in serialized form in Kodansha’s manga, crafted from the brilliant mind of Naoko Takeuchi. It’s one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 46 million copies sold worldwide.

Part of its popularity is the story, following the lovable schoolgirl Usagi Tsukino, or “Serena” for those of us who grew up with the frankly awful DiC English dub. As a schoolgirl, Usagi was relatable as she was someone who was bad at math and wanted to read comics all day. However, her life changes when she finds out she is the moon princess destined to save the world. Befriending the other Sailor Scouts and falling in love with the mysterious Tuxedo Mask, Sailor Moon follows the group's trials and victories. The manga and multiple anime series were praised for their progressive storytelling, including groundbreaking LGBTQ+ characters with Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live North American tour will begin on March 12, and tickets will go on sale on January 31. Tickets and tour dates can be found on the musical’s website. Until then, the original Sailor Moon series is streaming on Hulu.

Sailor Moon A group of schoolgirls discover they are incarnations of super-powered alien princesses, and use their abilities to defend the earth. Release Date March 7, 1992 Creator Naoko Takeuchi Cast Kotono Mitsuishi , Aya Hisakawa , Michie Tomizawa , Emi Shinohara , Rika Fukami , Tôru Furuya , Keiko Han , Kae Araki , Yasuhiro Takato Seasons 5 Creator(s) Naoko Takeuchi Writers Sukehiro Tomita Expand

Watch on Hulu