Sailor Moon is among the most popular manga and anime in both mediums' history. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, the story concerns Usagi Tsukino, a fourteen-year-old who discovers she is a Sailor Guardian, a superpowered soldier tasked with defending the Solar System from galactic threats.

A huge part of the anime's success rests on its distinctive aesthetics that showcase femininity and strength from a female perspective. This unique approach can be best appreciated in the iconic outfits of the Sailor Guardians. As the name implies, the outfits are based on sailor uniforms traditional to Japan. Each outfit is tailored to the character's aesthetics, using different colors and accessories, meaning some are more striking than others. This list will rank each initial outfit from the Sailor Guardians based on the color palette, how they differ from each other, how much they stand out, and how iconic they have become.

9 Sailor Mercury

Sailor Mercury is one of the most iconic TV geniuses and the brains behind the Sailor Guardians. Sadly, she has the most boring of the outfits, following just one color scheme and using it rather dully. With her guardian planet being closely associated with water and ice, Mercury's sole color is blue; from her hair to her boots, everything follows suit.

At least the show uses different shades of blue — sapphire for her hair, light blue for her bows, and navy for her skirt and boots. However, it's all quite unimpressive, especially whenever she's standing next to her more colorful teammates, to the point where even her earrings are boring. Mercury's outfit could've benefited from more experimentation — perhaps a gray bow, since her attacks are often mist-based?

8 Sailor Neptune

Like Mercury, Sailor Neptune is closely related to water, although her aesthetic is more aquatic. Closely related to the sea and the tides, Neptune's look is as literal as it can be, using greenish aquamarine tones everywhere, from her hair to her outfit to even her heels. Indeed, the only things that are distinctive about her are her strappy heels.

There is an elegance that comes with her aesthetic, which very much ties to her characterization as the most worldly and sophisticated of the Sailor Guardians. However, in purely visual terms, Neptune is rather one-note; everything about her sort of blends together, especially whenever next to the other Sailor Guardians, who have more eye-popping and colorful outfits.

7 Sailor Uranus

Neptune's loyal partner, Sailor Uranus, is the mightiest of the Sailor Guardians. She is also the most masculine of the group, even wearing tailored suits in her civilian identity. Uranus' powers are closely related to the air, further contributing to her overall visual identity. These elements extend to her Sailor Guardian outfit, which is navy blue throughout with yellow accents on her bows.

Uranus' outfit is rather dull-looking. The yellow bows go a long way in making her more memorable than Neptune, but her color scheme is somewhat opaque, and the overpowering blue in her shoulders and skirt makes it look more uniform-like than any other outfit in the group. Her booties are a nice touch, as are her hoop earrings, but Uranus' overall aesthetic is more businesswoman than magical girl.

6 Sailor Pluto

Unlike their more colorful inner counterparts, the Outer Sailor Guardians are more demure and monotone, color-wise. However, uniformity doesn't mean something has to be boring or uninspired, and Sailor Pluto is the perfect example. The lonely guardian of time, closely related to time, space, and darkness, Sailor Pluto is arguably the most striking of all the Sailor Guardians.

Pluto also carries a staff with a garnet rod, making her already intimidating look even more authoritative.

Sailor Pluto is the only one on the team whose main color is black, with her bows in a shade of garnet. This combination might not seem like a great idea at first, but the execution is incredibly effective. Pluto also carries a staff with a garnet rod, making her already intimidating look even more authoritative. Coupled with Pluto's long, emerald hair, the outfit becomes one-of-a-kind, a perfect representation of her wearer's themes and a memorable look for the most mysterious and elusive of the Sailor Guardians.

5 Sailor Saturn

Like Sailor Pluto, Sailor Saturn's outfit might seem more on the conservative side on paper, but the execution is quite arresting. The youngest of the Sailor Guardians, Saturn is the harbinger of destruction, closely related to ideas of destruction, rebirth, and death. Thus, her visual identity is on the colder side, with dark tones overpowering her outfit.

Saturn's main color is dark violet, with her bows in a maroon tone. She is also noticeably the only Sailor Guardian whose outfit has shoulder pads, at least at first. The violet and maroon combo is cold but instantly pops out, capturing her place as the most dangerous of the group. If that wasn't enough, Saturn's main weapon is a scythe, making her one of the most inspired depictions of death in movies and television.

4 Sailor Venus

Sailor Venus is the leader of the inner Sailor Guardians, the representative of the planet of love, beauty, and light. She is closely related to ancient Roman mythology, perhaps more so than any other Sailor Guardian; thus, Venus is the one with the most traditionally girly and feminine aesthetic, other than Sailor Moon herself. Her powers are all closely related to ideas of love and light, which is also reflected in her outfit.

Venus' main color is orange, with accents of navy blue on her bows. She arguably has a third color, red, thanks to the large bow that crowns her long, blonde mane. Orange is a very bright color, often connected with ideas of positivity and beauty, making it the perfect choice for Venus. Next to her original Sailor Guardians, Venus is perhaps the one who stands out the most, a literal ray of light that brings strength to her fellow teammates.

3 Sailor Mars

The most spiritual member of the group, Sailor Mars is the third one to join the inner team. Mars is the representative of the Red Planet, closely connected with ideas of fire, courage, anger, and spirituality. She is the most thoughtful and introspective of the team, which contrasts with her more vibrant and eye-popping outfit.

Logically, Mars' main color is red, with purple serving as the accent on her bows. This combination is very visually pleasing, conveying the main themes of her planet while also making her quite memorable at first sight. Mars' long, black-purple hair is the perfect addition to the outfit, as are her red, star-shaped earrings. Her high heels might initially seem somewhat out of place and perhaps a tad impractical in battle, but Mars makes them work.

2 Sailor Moon

Logically, Sailor Moon has the most iconic outfit in the show. As the central figure and face of the franchise, Sailor Moon's whole aesthetic is very much the basis for the other Sailor Guardians' outfits; she's the "Pretty" in the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon saga, and her color scheme and accessories are the ones most commonly associated with the anime itself and, arguably, the entire magical girl subgenre.

Sailor Moon's look is unforgettable, thanks largely to her iconic hairstyle, a truly unique and instantly striking do that no other character in anime has.

Alas, it must be said that Sailor Moon's colors are the most generic of them all — indeed, they share very little difference with Usagi's real-life school uniform. This choice is most likely intentional, making Sailor Moon feel more relatable for fans worldwide. Still, her look is unforgettable, thanks largely to her iconic hairstyle, a truly unique and instantly striking do that no other character in anime has. Sailor Moon is one of the best protagonists in anime, and her aesthetic is a huge reason behind her success.

1 Sailor Jupiter

Not only is Sailor Jupiter one of the strongest Sailor Guardians with arguably the coolest-looking powers of the bunch — you can never go wrong with electricity — but she also has the best costume of the bunch. Jupiter's main color scheme is green and pink, which relates to her love of plants and her romantic, soft, and somewhat idealistic nature.

The combination of green and pink is immediately eye-catching, blending strength and softness, much like Jupiter herself. The accessories, from her unique rose-shaped earrings to the cute green lace booties, further give this outfit a wholly original look that's not found in any of the other Sailor Guardians. Jupiter's whole aesthetic, down to the high ponytail, is a vibe, making her the coolest-looking of all the Sailor Guardians in Sailor Moon.

