Few anime series have been as successful or groundbreaking as Sailor Moon. An icon of '90s television, Sailor Moon follows Usagi Tsukino, a young girl who learns she has the power to transform into a powerful heroine. Joined by other Sailor Scouts, Usagi must protect Earth from multiple cosmic threats, from powerful villains dwelling in parallel worlds to galactic threats that could very well wipe out everything and everyone.

Sailor Moon has been acclaimed for its intricate lore and engaging story full of action, comedy, and romance. A large reason behind the series' success is its remarkable cast of endearing and compelling characters. The Sailor Scouts are among the best characters in anime, each with unique personalities and skills that make them outright unforgettable. Indeed, the Sailor Scouts might be some of the most powerful beings in anime, but who is the strongest? This is a ranking of every Sailor Scout by power, considering their physical abilities, intellect, and the unique gifts that come with each of their planetary identities.

9 Sailor Mercury

The Brains of the Group

It's widely accepted that Ami Mizuno, AKA Sailor Mercury, is at the bottom of the power rank. Ami is remarkably clever, with many believing she has an IQ of 300 — for comparison, Stephen Hawking had an IQ of 160. Ami is the team's strategist, often analyzing the situation with her computer and looking for exits, escape routes, or ways to improve the Sailor Scout's situation.

Intelligence is Ami's greatest weapon, and she knows how to wield it. Physically, however, she's at a great disadvantage, and her powers are also the least effective of the nine Sailor Scouts. Indeed, Shabon Spray is mainly used to distract rather than attack, although she does get an offensive power, Shine Aqua Illusion, later in the story. Ami is among the smartest TV characters ever, but she is not the strongest fighter.

8 Sailor Venus

The Most Experienced Sailor Scout

During the first season, Sailor Venus has been using her powers for far longer than any of her fellow Sailor Scouts, meaning she is the most experienced. Indeed, Sailor Venus awakened to her powers even before Usagi did. As Minako Aino, she is the most international of the girls, spending time in London and taking any opportunity to improve her skills.

Like her popular mythological counterpart, Sailor Venus' powers are connected to love and light. Her two main powers, Crescent Beam and Venus Love-Me Chain, are strong but somewhat pale in comparison to Mars and Jupiter's more destructive abilities. Venus is good support on the battlefield, and her more experienced approach makes all the difference during the Scouts' early days, but her abilities lend themselves better to debilitating from the sidelines rather than charging ahead in battle.

7 Sailor Mars

The Fiery Priestess

Sailor Mars is the embodiment of her element: fire. A priestess deeply connected with the spirit world, Rei Hino is the third Sailor Scout Usagi finds, with the two sharing a deeply adversarial ey undeniably sweet relationship throughout. Rei has a fiery temper and is prone to outbursts, further cementing her connection to the primordial element she wields.

As the representative of the red planet, Sailor Mars has powers related to fire and clairvoyance, making her a key ally for those fights with a supernatural angle. Beyond that, Mars is a competent hand-to-hand combatant capable of holding her own against most enemies. Her three main attacks, Fire Soul, Burning Mandala, and Mars Flame Sniper, are among the most powerful and visually impressive in the Sailor Moon anime. Mars is a true warrior and a worthy representative of her mythological counterpart.

6 Sailor Jupiter

The Physically Strongest Member of the Group

Without a doubt, Sailor Jupiter is the strongest of the inner Sailor Scouts. In real life, Makoto Kino is a tomboy who loves to cook and gardening. However, on the battlefield, Sailor Jupiter is a true titan, and by far the strongest asset the Sailor Scouts have, at least until their outer counterparts arrive.

Jupiter's powers, Supreme Thunder and Sparkling Wide Pressure, are quite destructive, capable of hitting multiple targets at once.

Sailor Jupiter's powers are related to electricity, thunder, and greenery. Jupiter also has outright superhuman strength, often disposing of enemies with her bare fists without needing to use her Sailor powers. When she does use them, however, she inflicts great damage. Jupiter's powers, Supreme Thunder and Sparkling Wide Pressure, are quite destructive, capable of hitting multiple targets at once. Suffice it to say Sailor Jupiter is among the most powerful in the team and arguably the physically strongest character in Sailor Moon.

5 Sailor Neptune

The Warrior of the Sea

Sailor Neptune is the softer side of the Neptune-Uranus duo. In her civilian identity, Michiru Kaiou is gentle, sophisticated, and ethereally beautiful, and every other girl admires her beauty and grace. As Sailor Neptune, she is capable but slightly more passive, often acting as support rather than taking the offensive.

However, that role shouldn't suggest she is weak; indeed, Neptune has an array of abilities that make her a danger on the battlefield. Like other characters in Sailor Moon, Sailor Neptune's characterization is closely related to mythology and astrology, with her powers relating to the sea, coldness, and precognition. Neptune's gifts make her an unexpected danger, as she can anticipate events and react accordingly. Additionally, Neptune is among the first mainstream LGBTQ+ representations on TV, making her an even more important part of the show's canon.

4 Sailor Uranus

The Warrior of the Sky

Sailor Uranus is one of the most interesting characters in the series. Under her civilian identity of Haruka Tenoh, she is a magnetic figure who pretty much everyone in the show has a crush on at some point. As a soldier, Sailor Uranus is tremendously powerful and capable in battle, a hardened fighter ready to do what's necessary to prevail.

Through her many battle sequences, Sailor Uranus proves herself a worthy and strong opponent who gives all five Sailor Scouts a run for their money. Her abilities are related to the sky and winds, although the earth also plays a large part in her powers, at least visually. Her two main attacks, Earth Shaking and Space Sword Blaster, are among the strongest in the anime, inflicting heavy damage on multiple targets. A truly revolutionary character in '90s TV, Sailor Uranus is as powerful as she is transgressive.

3 Sailor Pluto

The Keeper of Time

Setsuna Meioh is unique among all the other Sailor Scouts. Her status as the guardian of the Door of Space-Time makes her the story's most elusive and lonely character. She plays a more supporting role than other Sailor Scouts, but that doesn't mean she is any less important to the protection of the solar system.

Time travel is not a foreign concept for movies and TV shows, and Sailor Moon sticks to the familiar regarding Pluto's skillset. She can stop and manipulate time, although she sticks to a severe rule set in her role as protector and keeper. Pluto's powers are related to time, space, and darkness, with her signature attack, Dead Scream, evoking them visually. She can also traverse realms, but the anime makes little use of this ability.

2 Sailor Saturn

The Harborer of Death

The deadliest of the Sailor Moon characters, Sailor Saturn is something of an infamous presence in the story. Under her civilian identity, Hotaru Tomoe is frail and sickly yet kindhearted and hopeful. As Sailor Saturn, she is stoic, silent, and determined, convinced of her role in the larger story and willing to sacrifice everything and everyone to achieve her goal.

Sailor Saturn is very powerful, effectively acting as a one-woman apocalypse. Unlike her fellow Sailor Scouts, Hotaru has supernatural abilities both in her civilian and Sailor Scout form. Her powers are associated with destruction and silence, to the point where her signature attack, Death Reborn Revolution, is meant to kill rather than just hurt. Saturn has a signature weapon, the Silence Glaive, a large scythe that further cements her role as Sailor Moon's resident representation of the Grim Reaper.

1 Sailor Moon

The Moon Princess

At first glance, it could be easy to discard Usagi as a crybaby, a spoiled and tremendously unprepared girl thrust into a world she can't possibly understand. However, Usagi undergoes a classic hero's journey throughout Sailor Moon, coming into her own as both a leader and a capable fighter on her own. The key to understanding Sailor Moon is that, unlike her fellow Sailor Scouts, her weapons of choice are love, understanding, empathy, and forgiveness.

Because her power comes from the greatness of her heart, Sailor Moon is arguably almighty, so long as she has love in her heart. On a more practical level, Sailor Moon is ridiculously powerful: she can stop aging to the point of becoming practically immortal. Not only that, but her power is enough to keep everyone on Earth from dying. Her Silver Crystal is strong enough to rewrite reality itself, for crying out loud! "Mighty" is not a strong enough word to describe her abilities. Sailor Moon is the most powerful character in her show and one of the most iconic protagonists in anime history.

