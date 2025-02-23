Live-action adaptations of anime are usually met with trepidation, and for good reason: they don't have the best track record. But Sailor Moon might take the proverbial cake, as two separate attempts were made to bring Naoko Takeuchi's manga to life in the '90s. The first was seemingly an urban legend until it was unearthed in 2022, and it was clearly made in an attempt to piggyback on the success of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. But at the very least, it still resembled Sailor Moon.

The same can't be said about the second attempt by Frank Ward and Dani Dave. That effort, Team Angel, wasn't just a poor adaptation of Sailor Moon's story, but also a great example of what happens when companies try to remake or adapt a story without understanding what makes said story work. Ironically, Team Angel was unearthed due to the search for Saban's Sailor Moon pilot!

How Did ‘Team Angel’ Differ From ‘Sailor Moon’?

In 2018, Cecilia D'Anastasio detailed her search for Saban's long-lost Sailor Moon pilot for Kotaku. Said search was exhaustive; she tracked down everyone from people who used to work at Renaissance Atlantic - the company that produced the Sailor Moon live-action pilot — and Sailor Moon fans who purchased the pilot's animation cels or its script. On a whim, she fired off an email to potentially contact Frank Ward, who was the president of Renaissance Atlantic; Ward promptly responded.

After months of correspondence, he finally unearthed...the Team Angel pilot. Or rather, the Team Angel presentation, which is a two-minute video that mostly features images of four women dressed in extravagant clothing and performing random acts of heroism. Ward later recalled that he created Team Angel after the Sailor Moon dub from DIC Entertainment was briefly canceled. "I must have tried to resurrect it as Team Angel. The Sailor Moon idea — we didn’t want to use that name. By 1998, maybe I was trying to talk Bandai into resurrecting it and we’d call it something else," he said.

More information about Team Angel was recently unearthed by Mona Ray, the YouTube creator who finally found Saban's Sailor Moon. She uncovered the Team Angel promo, and a treatment for the series, from the Library of Congress. The treatment is wildly different from what fans have come to expect of Sailor Moon. Instead of Princess Serenity, there's Queen Angela. Instead of Queen Beryl, there's Queen Malvina — who apparently is Angela's estranged sister. But the biggest surprise concerns the members of Team Angel; there are four heroines instead of five, and they would teleport to Earth from their home planet — using "stardust angel power" instead of "Moon Power Make-Up". That's nothing compared to the show's version of Tuxedo Mask, known here as "Prince Theo"; he's Angela's son, was sent down to Earth and lost his memory, and all the members of Team Angel have a crush on him. This set-up couldn't be further removed from Sailor Moon's origins, and it highlights the problem live-action anime adaptations run into.

‘Team Angel’ Is the Benchmark for How a Live-Action Adaptation of Anime Can Go Wrong