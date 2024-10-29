Sailor Moon fans from across the pond just got an excellent reason to celebrate. The anime series is getting a long-awaited Blu-ray and DVD release in 2025. The information was unveiled at the Crunchyroll booth during this year's London MCM Comic-Con and the image of the poster which confirmed it was shared by AnimeBlurayUK. So far, this is all that was made public, which are yet to inform fans what bonus features fans can expect to see. The release window is also yet to be announced.

Even though we're short on details, this is excellent news for fans and collectors, since Sailor Moon hasn't seen a physical media release in the UK ever since the early aughts. Considering that the anime series isn't exactly a new title, a Blu-ray and DVD release guarantees to fans that they'll always be able to revisit the adventures of Usagi Tsukino without worrying that the series will suddenly disappear from a streaming catalog. Additionally, fans expect that the new release will bring the uncut version of the series — the same that was released by VIZ media in the U.S. recently.

Aside from its indisputable legacy in the history of anime, Sailor Moon also became infamous for the bizarre censorship that episodes received once they were released in the U.S. One of the changes that most irritated fans was that DIC Entertainment (the company responsible for dubbing the Sailor Moon episodes) heavily Americanized elements from the show, as well as cut and changed storylines so that the series would appeal to younger audiences. Fortunately for fans, this was all revised in recent versions of the series.

What Is The Difference Between 'Sailor Moon' and 'Sailor Moon Crystal'?

Another element that tends to confuse Sailor Moon fans is that the series was rebooted in order to better reflect the story told in the original manga created by Naoko Takeuchi. The series' original run featured 200 episodes that aired from 1992 to 1997, and that included countless filler episodes. Because of that, the reboot series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal was created not only to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary but also to more faithfully adapt the manga series.

The reboot series just recently ended its run with two two-part movies: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie — the latter was released through Netflix just a couple of months ago. It was directed and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and production was supervised by Takeuchi herself. You can check out the trailer of the wrap-up movie below.

Sailor Moon A group of schoolgirls discover they are incarnations of super-powered alien princesses, and use their abilities to defend the earth. Release Date March 7, 1992 Cast Kotono Mitsuishi , Aya Hisakawa , Michie Tomizawa , Emi Shinohara , Rica Fukami , Tôru Furuya , Keiko Han , Kae Araki , Yasuhiro Takato Seasons 5 Creator(s) Naoko Takeuchi Writers Sukehiro Tomita Franchise(s) Sailor Moon Expand

