It has been announced that Ryan Phillippe (The Locksmith) has joined the cast of Mitzi Peirone’s thriller Saint Clare and will have a key role in the film opposite Bella Thorne.

The casting announcement was originally made by Deadline, where we were also given some insight on the character that Phillippe will be playing. Phillippe will be playing Timmons, who is the police officer investigating the recent killings happening in his small town, with a 16-year-old girl named Clare being the main suspect. “We are delighted to have Ryan join the team on Saint Clare,” said the film’s producers in a joint statement. “His performance opposite Bella Thorne as Detective Timmons is both dark and magnetic on screen.” Phillippe has previously won awards across multiple projects that include Crash and Gosford Park. He is set to appear in the upcoming Nicolas Harvard film The Locksmith where he will feature opposite Kate Bosworth and Kaylee Bryant as well as fellow upcoming thriller Collide directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil with Drea De Mateo and Kat Graham.

Saint Clare is based on the hit 2021 novel Clare at 16 written by Don Roff. The story of both the film and novel follows the titular character Clare Bleecker, who will be portrayed by Thorne, who is a quiet and reserved catholic college student who is given a "divine vocation for killing." In addition to directing the film, Peirone also penned the script of the thriller alongside American Psycho screenwriter Guinevere Turner.

Image via Voltage Pictures

RELATED: Bella Thorne Cast in 'Saint Clare' Thriller From ‘American Psycho’ Screenwriter

Alongside the announcement of Phillippe, other announced cast members include Rebecca De Mornay (Lucifer), Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction), Bart Johnson (High School Musical), and Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter). Flashner is coming off filming the previously mentioned Collide where he featured alongside Phillippe. As for their characters, Whaley will play a ghost from Clare's past named Mailman Bob, Johnson will be playing both of the brothers Joe and Randall, with Flashner will also feature as a supporting character named Wade.

David Chackler, Arielle Elwes, and Joel Michaely will serve as producers on the project. Executive producers include film star Thorne as well as Cassian Elwes, Seth Needle, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Veronica Radaelli, Tom Culliver, Nadia Redler, Dave Sereny, and Jere Hausfater. Foreign sales will be handled by Foresight Unlimited.

Saint Clare does not have a release date or release window currently announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming thriller project.