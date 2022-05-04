Bella Thorne, former Disney star and current model-actress has just been cast in a new thriller, Saint Clare, a film co-written by American Psycho scriptwriter Guinevere Turner, according to a Deadline exclusive report. The new film will follow Clare Bleecker, played by Thorne, a Catholic college student who has a religious calling toward homicide. Saint Clare is based on a novel by Don Roff titled Clare at 16. Roff has a sequel novel set to be released in 2023.

The role of a murderer is, surprisingly, not a first for Thorne, who previously starred in The Babysitter film series on Netflix. In both films, she plays a high schooler/minion of dark magic who seeks to sacrifice a virgin for eternal life. Rebecca DeMornay is currently in negotiations to join the film's cast and other key roles are currently being cast. Saint Clare will be filmed in Kentucky.

The film is set to be directed by Mitzi Peirone who co-wrote the script with Turner. The film is produced by David Chackler, Arielle Elwes, Thor Bradwell, and Joel Michaely. Executive producers for the film include Cassian Elwes, Seth Needle, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Veronica Radaelli, Tom Culliver, Nadia Redler, Dave Sereny, and Jere Hausfater.

Screen Media is set to distribute the film in the United States. Of the project, Screen Media said, “With such a talented pedigree, we’re thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Cassian Elwes and his Elevated Films banner and working with Bella Thorne again on this powerful project that will captivate audiences.”

Of the decision to cast Thorne producer Arielle Elwes said, “[w]e’re thrilled to be working with the incredible Bella Thorne; she is so perfect for the role. Mitzi is the real thing, and I can’t wait to see what she cooks up for what will be a great franchise.”

No release date has yet been set for the film, which has not yet begun production. However, if you simply need to see Thorne flex her homicidal muscles, you can catch her in the bloody hilarious Babysitter films. She also starred in Amityville: The Awakening, a 2017 film that dives into the famously haunted lore of a certain Long Island house that has a history of murder, and perhaps something even more insidious.

