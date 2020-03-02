A24, AMC Team Up for Female-Focused Horror Screenings Celebrating ‘Saint Maud’

Attention, horror-heads: You’re gonna wanna head to the She Is Risen screening series, courtesy of AMC Theaters and A24. In anticipation of Saint Maud, the upcoming A24 horror film from writer/director Rose Glass and star Morfydd Clark, the studio is teaming up with AMC to deliver a series of female-fronted horror classics: all leading up to an advanced screening of Saint Maud.

On March 13, She Is Risen kicks off with the director’s cut of The Exorcist, featuring iconic turns from Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn. On March 20, they’ll show Rosemary’s Baby, featuring Mia Farrow in an astonishing performance. On March 27, contemporary classic The Conjuring screens, with great turns from Vera Farmiga and Lili Taylor. And then on April 1, Saint Maud screens before it releases generally in theaters two days later. Now, for a series on female-fronted horror classics, I do think this list has some flaws (besides Saint Maud, no films directed by women? No WOC? A film from Roman Polanski, whom you should Google if you don’t know why that’s bad?). But these flaws are small potatoes compared to the wonderful horror education one can receive from this screening series — and from personal experience, if you haven’t experienced the horrors of The Exorcist on the big screen, run don’t walk.

Here’s the intel on tickets and locations for the She Is Risen screening series. Below, the official synopsis of Saint Maud. For more on the film, check out the new trailer, and our rapturous review.