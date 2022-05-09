Saint Maud, feature film debut for writer-director Rose Glass, follows a young woman named Katie (Morfydd Clark) who prefers to go by the name Maud. She works as a private nurse and is motivated in all things by her deeply religious faith. She’s also remarkably isolated. So, when she begins to care for the terminally-ill Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), her uneasy infatuation with the woman is as inevitable as it is uncomfortable to watch. Maud’s obsession with her religion is what she uses to both hide from and navigate her life. It’s also what she uses to try to connect with Amanda, like introducing your two best friends to each other and hoping that they’ll get along.

But, spoiler for those who haven’t yet watched the film, Maud and Amanda don’t become best friends. Instead, Maud kills Amanda before wandering off to the beach, where one of two things happen: she either becomes a literal angel, or commits public self-immolation. Much of the film up to that point is muted, in terms of both color and sound. The finale is a brilliant, jarring sequence of imagery and sound that offers catharsis in its horror.

Maud’s violence at the end of the film doesn’t come without precedent. Throughout the film, we see brief flashbacks to an incident she was involved in at her previous job, and it’s heavily implied that whatever she was involved with was terribly traumatic, though her actual role in the event is unclear. Saint Maud is uninterested in exploring the point of view of anyone other than the titular character. Perhaps this is why we can’t escape the trauma in Maud’s past any more than we can look close enough at it to examine what really happened.

Whatever it is she carries around with her - guilt, trauma, possibly both - drives Maud forward in her desperate search for salvation and connection. The ending - and the entire film, really - shifts just out of the reach of a full comprehension, and it's the uncertainty that arises as a result that makes it such a great horror film. Today’s horror genre sees many indie filmmakers using many of its traditional trappings to explore very real, human experiences. Glass uses Saint Maud to explore the state of a young woman’s loneliness.

That’s not to say that Maud’s pursuit of Amanda is purely motivated by a desire for companionship and connection. It’s also entirely possible, given Maud’s past, that she’s trying to appease some sort of religious guilt, erasing past sins with good deeds in the present. Perhaps by saving Amanda’s soul, Maud will be achieving something greater, something that she feels she’s missing, and possibly destined for.

Despite the film’s surrealist tones and visuals, what Saint Maud is dealing with is distinctly real. Aside from the theme of loneliness that the film explores through its main character, religion is a very prevalent and obvious theme. Maud’s religious fanaticism has reached a point where it colors every interaction she has. All of her attempts to connect with Amanda are through an effort to convert her to Catholicism, despite Amanda clearly showing no real interest in religion, or in Maud, beyond a quiet amusement.

Maud sees herself as a savior, but Amanda sees her as an increasingly problematic nuisance. The dichotomy between how Maud sees herself and how the world sees her is never more dramatically illustrated than in the finale, which flits between her saintly view of herself, and the horrific scene that we’re led to believe is actually unfolding on that very public beach.

Throughout the film, Maud’s determined efforts to convert her are allowed, first with something akin to gentleness, then with increasing sarcasm from Amanda. Amanda refers to Maud as her “Little Savior”, and we understand this to contain all of her amusement and annoyance with Maud’s persistence. Maud, however, sees this as a sign she is making real headway in her saintdom. Maud struggles to see herself how others see her, locked into a fantasy version of herself that ultimately harms her and those around her.

Glass and her collaborators do a beautiful job of trapping the audience inside of Maud’s fractured psyche, and it is a painful, lonely place to be. The success of that established narrative point of view helps to make the ending as confounding as it is. We know that what is happening to Maud, as well as what she’s done, is terrible. Still, Maud’s delusionary euphoria and serenity with her own ending make the ending almost satisfying in its melancholy, Midsommar-style.

Maud’s most mundane actions are made unsettling by virtue of just watching her be the one to do them, and not just because of the self-inflicted pain she suffers through for the sake of her religious fervor. Glass plays with expectations audiences already have when going into a film like this. She knows we’ll watch with rapt attention, waiting to see if we can uncover what is “really” going on with Maud, even while Maud doesn’t truly understand what’s going on with her herself.

Maud’s extremes are indicative of her insanity. She rages from extreme violence (to others and herself) to a devout saintliness that has her trying, in her incredibly misguided way, to be a caretaker and a pious woman of God. Perhaps the line between these two things, for Maud, isn’t so thick. Maud’s reliance on, or obsession with, her religion has her interpreting everything through that lens, believing that the correct act will square whatever debt she has with God and heal her of the pain she’s in.

The thing is, Maud’s religion is the perfect vehicle for exploring the divide between “real” and “fake”. The film doesn’t make any declaration that religion itself is a form of insanity, but instead toys with the idea that the practice of losing touch with reality is something many of us flirt with every day, through practices that, through our own minds, we can take from healthy to deeply disturbed.

Maud’s disturbances allow her to bend her own reality to the point where she’s able to see everyone else around her in whatever way suits her narrative. Amanda isn’t being sarcastic with her religion, she’s actually being saved by Maud. That is, until she fires Maud, and Maud’s spiral leads her to dark places. Then, Amanda is a demon, an incarnation of the devil that Maud must defeat if she’s to be in God’s favor again. The crowd of people on the beach watching her burn herself alive aren’t screaming in terror, but bowing before her in awe.

Essentially, all of the answers you’re waiting for, if you haven’t figured it out already, are given plainly in the very last second of the film. Following Maud’s version of events, which includes her angelic sacrifice, surrounded by worshippers, Glass gives an extremely brief and remarkably effective answer to what’s been really going on. What we see is a very human Maud screaming with the agony of being burned alive. And it’s brilliant: the results of Maud’s derangement are more frightening than anything supernatural.

The ending, like many other more unsettling moments in the film, toys with surrealism in a way that makes us question what is really going on in Maud’s world. However, these oddities don’t reflect any actual demonic haunting that’s going on. We’re not watching Rosemary Woodhouse be gaslit by everyone around her, nor are we witnessing Carrie White displaying actual supernatural powers and abilities. The only person lying to Maud is herself, and though she sees herself in angel’s wings, the rest of us only see a girl on fire.

