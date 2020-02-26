Praise Be, A24’s ‘Saint Maud’ Just Got an Even More Horrifying New Trailer

A24 has unleashed upon us a second, more terrifying trailer for Saint Maud. The upcoming feature falls firmly into the horror genre — a category the studio beloved by cinephiles does best. It’s also the first feature film from Rose Glass, a director who will no doubt become an A24 go-to similar to faves Ari Aster and Robert Eggers, both of whom had their debut horror features distributed by the studio, too.

This new Saint Maud trailer reveals even more agony and ecstasy than the first. Once again, we’re introduced to a young hospice nurse named Maud (Morfydd Clark). She’s a devout young woman who believes God is in her and working through her. So, naturally, when Maud is presented with the chance to care for ailing former dancer Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), she sees it as an opportunity to also save Amanda’s soul. Trouble is, Maud’s overzealousness for the Lord above manifests in very dangerous and disturbing ways and causes her to spiral as the boundaries between reality and divine intervention start to blur.

Saint Maud arrives in theaters at the height of the Easter season, coloring any and all springtime fun with a little bit of unholy chaos. In her Fantastic Fest review of Saint Maud, Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch confirms this sentiment. In praise of Glass’ construction of the story, Foutch wrote Saint Maud “begins with an untraceable feeling of dread and never lets up, each new scene arriving with some unknowable darkness that threatens to engulf everything.” Praise be.

Saint Maud arrives in theaters on April 3.