‘Saint Maud’ Trailer Provides a Glimpse at a Wicked New Horror Film from A24

A24 has released the first trailer for Rose Glass’ upcoming horror film, Saint Maud. The story follows Maud (Morfydd Clark), a hospice nurse obsessed with salvation for her dying patient’s soul. However, the lengths she’ll go to save that soul take her on a dark and twisted path.

I wasn’t aware of this movie until I saw the trailer, but now it has my attention. A24 knows how to put some truly brilliant horror pictures into the world, and even if they don’t all work for me (see the works of Ari Aster), I like that they’re doing something different than typical slasher fare or trying to rely on franchises. Sure, Saint Maud may not make $100 million at the box office, but that’s not the only metric of success.

However, I am curious if there could be any religious organization backlash brewing, or if that kind of thing is a relic of past culture wars. A24 also doesn’t seem like the kind of studio that courts controversy as a marketing strategy, so things may just stay quiet on that front. But as someone who’s fascinated by stories of faith. Saint Maud seems very much my jam.

Check out the Saint Maud trailer below. The film arrives spring 2020 and also stars Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom.

Here’s the official synopsis for Saint Maud: