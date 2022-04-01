It was announced today that Josh Bonzie is set to join Hulu's upcoming eight-episode psychological drama series Saint X based on the 2020 novel of the same name. He is to star opposite series lead Victoria Pedretti.

As reported by Deadline, Bonzie will be joining the project as Clive ‘Gogo’ Richardson, who, as per the report, is introduced to the audience as a "shy and clumsy but warm-hearted 20-year-old, and again decades later as a hardened, changed man." Bonzie has most recently made a guest appearance on the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician. He also had a recurring role on the Paramount+ series The Good Fight.

Saint X is a psychological drama based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 debut novel. Told across multiple timelines and perspectives, the story follows Pedretti's character Claire, whose 18-year-old sister disappeared during their family vacation at the titular Caribbean Island Saint X when she was seven years old. When her body is discovered a few days later, an investigation is launched and while there are a few suspects early on — including Bonzie's Clive Richardson — the case goes unsolved, leaving the family devastated, and creating a traumatic ripple throughout all of their lives. Years later, a chance encounter with Clive leads Claire (now going by her middle name Emily) down an obsessive and dangerous path trying to find out the truth of what actually happened to her sister. The book was well received and was celebrated for its twist on the girl-gone-missing genre. Hulu ordered an adaptation of the novel back in January of this year, though no word of a release window has been revealed. Outside Pedretti and Bonzie, no other castings have been announced for the upcoming series.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Saint X': Victoria Pedretti to Lead Hulu Drama Series

The Saint X series adaptation is written by Leila Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) and directed by Dee Rees, who previously wrote and directed the Academy Award-nominated film Mudbound, with the pair of them also serving as executive producers. Alongside Gerstein and Rees, original novel author Schaitkin will also executive produce with Steve Pearlman. Stephen Williams, David Levine, and Zack Hayden are also executive producers for Anonymous Content. Aubrey Graham (better known as Drake) Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier will also act as executive producers for Dreamcrew Entertainment. ABC Signature acts as the series' production company.

Saint X is scheduled to air on Hulu but does not currently have a release date or window announced.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Release Date Shifts, Will Premiere With First Two Episodes on Disney+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (308 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei