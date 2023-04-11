Fans of complex mysteries that explore topics of race and class will be thrilled to learn that Alexis Schaitkin’s highly praised novel Saint X has been adapted into a limited series. Starring a large cast that includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Michael Park, and Betsy Brandt, this new series is directed by Dee Rees from a screenplay by veteran CW writer Leila Gerstein.

Here's your guide to what you need to know about Saint X.

Related:First 'Saint X' Images Show Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, and More in Hulu Adaptation

What Is Saint X About?

Saint X is based on Alexis Schaitkin’s critically acclaimed debut novel of the same name. When challenged to create a “movie poster tagline” for the book, Schaikin went with, “One mysterious night on Saint X. A chorus of lives changed forever.” The event that changed all those lives was the murder of Alison Thomas, an upper-middle-class white teenager visiting the Caribbean island of Saint X on a family vacation. Hulu’s press release describes the show as upending the “girl-gone-missing genre.” The story jumps between different times and locations, showing how this one death creates a ripple effect of grief and pain. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Schaitkin noted that she particularly liked:

“The feeling of movement that switching between these two settings creates in the book: One chapter, you’re at a Caribbean resort; the next, it’s a frigid winter night in Flatbush.”

This structure appears to have survived the move to screen, with Hulu describing the series as being told via multiple timelines. The limited series format should be the perfect vehicle for exploring this type of story.

Who Is in the Cast of Saint X?

Image via Hulu

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Claire, a young woman trying to cope with her sister’s traumatic death years earlier. Debnam-Carey previously starred as Alicia in Fear the Walking Dead and Lexa in The 100. You may also recognize her from the 2016 horror flick Friend Request. While the role of Claire was originally going to be played by Victoria Pedretti of You and The Haunting of Bly Manor fame, the role went to Debnam-Carey after Pedretti left due to creative differences.

In scenes of the happy family, before their vacation was destroyed by tragedy, a younger version of Debnam-Carey’s character is played by Kenlee Townsend. This is Townsend’s first screen role other than acting in the short film My House. Alison is played in these scenes by West Duchovny. Duchovny, daughter of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, is following in her parents' acting footsteps and has appeared in the X-Files revival, The Magicians, and the upcoming Netflix series Painkiller, among other projects.

Josh Bonzie plays Clive Richardson, one of the resort employees suspected of being involved in Alison’s death. Bonzie has previously wowed viewers as Micah in episodes of The Good Fight and as Luke in the series Queen’s English.

Michael Park and Betsy Brandt play Bill and Mia Thomas, the parents of Alison and Claire. Park played Jack Snyder on the classic CBS soap opera As the World Turns and more recently played Tom Holloway in Stranger Things. Betsy Brandt is best known for her role as Walter White’s sister-in-law Marie in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. She also played Dawn Westen in the Hulu series Love, Victor.

Jayden Elijah plays Edwin. Elijah previously played Wolf-Barry in 2021’s School’s Out Forever. In 2019, he played August Ford Walters in Life on Wheels and Tayo in The Last Tree. Amy Gordon, who you may recognize from 2020’s Bull plays Holly, and Joshuah Melnick from 2020’s Tesla plays Wes.

The Dominican Republic plays the part of the tropical island referred to as Saint X in the Hulu series.

Who Is the Crew Behind Saint X?

Image via Hulu

Saint X has plenty of talent behind the camera as well, with Dee Rees directing as well as executive producing. Rees is not only the first African American Woman to direct a Criterion film but is also a Directors Guild of America Award winner and a United States Artists Fellowship recipient. Her early work included working on her mentor Spike Lee’s 2006 films When the Levees Broke and Inside Man. More recently she wrote and directed the films Pariah, Mudbound, and Bessie and directed episodes of the television series When We Rise, Empire, and Space Force.

The screenplay for Saint X was written by Leila Gerstein. Gerstein has previously written for classic series including The O.C., Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, and The Handmaid’s Tale, the last of which won her an Emmy.

Saint X is based on the novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin. While Saint X was her debut novel, she has since followed it up with a second novel, Elsewhere, which is also garnering critical praise and commercial success.

Is There a Trailer for Saint X?

The trailer for Saint X opens with Claire expressing her frustration that “the whole world knows more than [she does]” about her sister’s death. It then flashes back to scenes of the idyllic vacation gone wrong as Bob Marley’s “Sun is Shining” plays, and we see Alison and young Claire explore the beautiful resort before everything goes horribly wrong. The music and lighting turn ominous as Claire tells her parents Alison didn’t come home last night and Alison’s body is seen floating in the water. The local police chief insists that the death has been determined to be an accident, a fact Claire’s family strongly disputes.

We see how adult Claire is haunted by the case, looking up the “chilling details” on web searches and being begged by her friends to “get some help” because she’s turning into a stalker.

Related:'Tiny Beautiful Things' Review: Kathryn Hahn Will Make You Laugh and Cry at the Same Time

Where Can You Watch Saint X?

Saint X will premiere on Hulu on April 26th. Hulu regularly offers free trials and is also available as a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN.

When Can You Watch Saint X?

Image via Hulu

Saint X’s first three episodes will drop on April 26th. After that one new episode will come out per week. Saint X is a limited series, consisting of eight total episodes.

We can’t wait to be immersed in the world of Saint X and discover, along with Claire, what really transpired all those years earlier and how that ripples out to the present. Saint X’s themes of race, privilege, and the complicated interconnectedness of humanity look to be in good hands with director Dee Rees at the helm.