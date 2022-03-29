Today it has been announced that The Haunting of Bly Manor star Victoria Pedretti has been cast to star in an upcoming Hulu adaptation of the novel Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin. Currently, the actress is the only one announced to appear in the eight-episode series.

Saint X, which will be based on Schaitkin’s 2020 debut novel, is described as a psychological drama. The story follows the ripple effects across the years caused by a young women’s death while on a tropical vacation, and her sister who sets out on a mission to find the truth. Pedretti is set to play the main character in the series, who is only seven years old when her college-aged sister's mysterious death goes unsolved and becomes national news.

Years later, and now a young woman, she has a fateful encounter with a man who was originally suspected to be the killer. She then becomes determined to find out the truth about what happened to her sister no matter what by following him. However, things get complicated when she begins to form an attachment with him after seeing how both of their lives have been marked by the tragedy.

Pedretti has made quite the home for herself on streaming TV series. She has already appeared in three critically and audience beloved series for Netflix. She had a supporting role in the hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House, and then starred in its follow-up series The Haunting of Bly Manor. She also starred in two seasons of Netflix’s crime-romance series You. On the film side of her career, Pedretti co-starred with Elizabeth Moss in the mystery drama Shirley and appeared as a member of the Manson Family in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

The eight-episode adaptation of Saint X will be written by Leila Gerstein. Additionally, Dee Rees, who previously wrote and directed the Academy Award-nominated film Mudbound, has signed on to direct the series. Gerstein and Rees will also both serve as executive producers on the series alongside Schaitkin, Stephen Williams, David Levine, Zack Hayden, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier.

