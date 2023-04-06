A new trailer has just been released for the upcoming Hulu series Saint X, giving us a glimpse into the intriguing new series that explores the ramifications of one mysterious death that play out over several years and a multitude of timelines. The series will premiere on Hulu with the first three episodes streaming on April 26. Episodes will premiere weekly thereafter.

Saint X is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel of the same name. The series will explore the case of one girl's death on what was supposed to be an idyllic Caribbean vacation, and not only explore the events leading up to her death, but the ripple effect that her death has on a multitude of people, including her sister, who will go to dangerous lengths in order to solve the mystery at the heart of her death. But more than simply being a murder mystery, the series will further explore the 'girl-gone-missing' trope that has reached new heights in recent years with such films as Gone Girl and other tales of missing girls and twisted conspiracies. The series also recalls the idyllic doom of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, which, like the upcoming Saint X, takes a critical look at social class.

The new trailer gives us our first look at the upcoming series, showing the split between the seemingly perfect tropical vacation and the unthinkable tragedy that takes place in its depths. Like the series itself, the trailer cuts between timelines, showing the vacation in all of its banal delights and the dramatic fallout from the girl's death, to the life that follows for her sister many years afterward. The series hides a lot of secrets as mysteries are uncivered; as to what those secrets are, you'll have to watch the series to see.

Image via Hulu

The series will consist of eight episodes, and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. Leila Gerstein wrote and will executive produce the series with Dee Rees directing and executive producing the first episode.

Saint X premieres on Hulu on April 26. You can watch the new trailer below.