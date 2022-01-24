A TV adaptation for Alexis Schaitkin’s novel Saint X has been ordered by Hulu from director and executive producer Dee Rees. A complex psychological thriller exploring a dangerous pursuit for the truth, the novel follows the disappearance of Alison Thomas, a young American woman who mysteriously vanishes while on vacation in the Caribbean and later turns up dead.

The formal investigation into the woman's death yields little results due to lack of evidence and the case goes unsolved. Years later, her sister Claire, only seven years old at the time of the murder, encounters one of her sister’s suspected killers by chance, pushing her into investigating the truth of Alison’s untimely death. But the pursuit of truth may be a dangerous one, and involves digging into her sister’s past to discover the reality of the girl she didn't get to know growing up.

Hulu has ordered an eight episode adaptation of the novel, which was praised by outlets like Vogue after its release in 2020. The series will be written by Leila Gerstein and directed by Rees, both of whom will executive produce along with Watchmen producer Stephen Williams. Schaitkin will also serve as producer on the series.

When it premieres, Saint X will be joining Hulu’s extensive collection of book-to-screen TV adaptations, such as Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and the upcoming adaptation of Conversations with Friends. The psychological thriller aspects are nothing new for Hulu, who has a history of producing intense adaptations, including the previously mentioned Nine Perfect Strangers and the Hulu original film False Positive.

There is no release date for Saint X as of yet.

