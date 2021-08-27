Volition recently announced a new Saint Row game at Gamescom, and although the game's details were scarce, fans were worried that the new Saints Row wouldn't have the charm of the previous installments. In response to those concerns, the publisher decided to publish a new gameplay video to showcase what the new game is about.

The new Saints Row is set in the city of Santo Ileso, which is based in the Southwestern US. Volition said this is the biggest city they've created for a Saints Row game. We have already learned from the reveal that the new Saints Row features a new cast of characters, who established their own criminal empire.

One of the gang members is "The Boss," a charismatic murder machine. We don't know how important her role is, but we can guarantee she will probably murder a few dozen people. The other members of the gang are Kevin, Neenah, and Eli. Kevin is shirtless and, for some unknown reason, wants to be a TV chef. Eli is an investor and Neenah is described as an obsessive gearhead. The newer cast is why few fans are criticizing the reboot, as the old crew was dear to everyone's heart. The developing team assures us that the new cast will be relatable, however.

The gang will compete against different enemy factions, with each having a distinctive playstyle, as everyone is contesting their power for the city. Volition wants to create a narrative that is relatable and not something that is over-the-top edginess, which was a staple of Saints Row. We don't know what the new direction for the series will turn out to be, but we hope for the best.

Saints Row will launch on February 22, 2022, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games. Watch the entire gameplay trailer below.

