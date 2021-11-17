The Saints Row reboot that was originally set to release in February of next year has now been delayed to August 23, 2022. The reason given is that the developer needs more time to do final polishes and touch-ups to overall quality.

Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer of Volition released a statement on the Saints Row official website explaining the reason for the delay:

Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.

Boone went on to mention other factors that officially led to the game’s delay, such as the impact of the ongoing pandemic. He also assured fans that there will be no changes to the story or characters and that the team expects this to be the “best Saints Row game ever.”

Image via Volition

RELATED: ‘Saints Row’ Reboot Gameplay Trailer Showcases Game’s Open World and New Cast

The gaming world was first introduced to the Saints Row series in 2006. After the release and great reception of the original Saints Row, three more sequels were released, with a remaster of Saints Row: The Third following in 2020. The series allows players to explore an open world where they can complete main and side missions revolving around a street gang, 3rd Street Saints, who are based in the Saint’s Row district.

The series has really come into its own over the years, with the developer tweaking gameplay and experimenting with the series’ overall tone to create a unique experience with each entry. It will be interesting to see what the reboot has in store for the series.

The 'Saints Row' Games Ranked from Worst to Best With a return to the streets of Stilwater recently teased by the developers, it’s time to rank the adventures of the 3rd Street Saints.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email