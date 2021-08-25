The 'Saints Row' reboot will be the first game in the franchise since 2013's 'Saints Row IV.'

During the Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom, the Saints Row reboot was officially revealed with a cinematic trailer. While there is no gameplay shown in the trailer, we do get our first look at the characters, setting, and story for the upcoming game.

The trailer centers around a job a few of the characters are trying to do, which involves stealing a car and weapons from what looks to be a gang. This leads to a car chase across the city (even driving on top of roofs) and a shootout.

The reboot will simply be called Saints Row. The new game will take place in a new city called Santo Ileso, which is described as a place where lawless factions fight for power, and is based on the American Southwest. During the trailer, we also get a look at the whole new cast, consisting of The Boss, Nina, Kevin, and Eli. They will embark on their own criminal venture and try to rise to the top of their bid to become Self Made.

The new Saints Row will be a complete reboot of the original action-adventure series, and will be the first entry from Volition since Saints Row 4 in 2013. The game's official site explains that this game will have "the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created." It will feature a huge sandbox that includes side hustles, criminal ventures, and blockbuster missions as you make your way to the top of the criminal organization.

The Saints Row reboot comes out on February 22, 2022, and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC. Check out the cinematic trailer below.

