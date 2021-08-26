Revisit the world of 'Saints Row' prior to the release of the franchise reboot next year.

Following the announcement of the new Saint Row game at Gamescom, Saint Row: The Third Remastered is now available for free on Epic Games. The game is available for free until September 2 and only on the Epic Games Store, which makes sense since the new Saint Row reboot is Epic Games Store exclusive for PC users. We can now celebrate the announcement of the reboot with some classic Saint Row action.

While everyone is excited about the brand new Saint Row game, we don't have much information about the game. Other than the fact that the game will be a classic Saint Row with guns, gangs, and criminals. We can relive some of that classic fun with Saint Row: The Third. If you're completely new to the franchise, there is no better time than now to dive deeper into the crime syndicate.

Image via THQ

RELATED: ‘Saints Row’ Reboot Revealed, Gets Release Date and Trailer

The game will be free for a limited time, but once you've downloaded it, it will be there forever in your library. You can claim your free Saint Row by visiting the Epic Games Store. All you have to do is to create an Epic Games account, if you haven't, and download the game.

Saint Row: The Third Remastered also includes all post-launch DLC, including three expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC from the original version. The full game will be available for free on Epic Games until September 2. While the new Saint Row game will launch on February 22, 2022, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: ‘Saints Row’ Movie Will Be Influenced by ‘The Warriors’ and ‘Escape From New York’, Says Writer​​​

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Chicago Party Aunt’ Trailer For New Netflix Animated Series Is About Staying Positive, Testing Negative The first half of the 16-episode series premieres on September 17th.

Read Next