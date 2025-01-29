A good anime series will often have fans screaming about it from the rooftops, but it's not that often that one title makes so much noise just a couple of weeks after its release. Sakamoto Days debuted on Netflix on January 11, and the show quickly climbed the streamer's charts to land among the most-watched titles both in the U.S. and internationally. With less than a week on the platform, the anime's first two episodes accumulated 8.6 million views, and it landed at #2 in the top 10 list of most-watched non-English titles.

Sakamoto Days tells the story of Taro Sakamoto (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita in the original subtitled series and Matthew Mercer in the English dub) in two different moments from his life. In his past, he was a deadly professional killer who went John Wick on all his enemies. His kill-or-be-killed life is changed dramatically when he meets a woman and decides to settle down. Years later, he's put on weight, has a kid and runs a convenience store, but his old enemies track him down and start trying to eliminate him.

In the U.S., the anime series also managed to rank among the most-watched titles on the week of its premiere, which suggests that the Japanese show broke out of its bubble and attracted more attention than other anime titles. However, we do have to take into account that Sakamoto Days is a Netflix exclusive, meaning that anime fans had to flock to Netflix to check it out instead of streaming it on Crunchyroll or Hulu.

What Other Anime Series Are Coming In 2025?

Close

Sakamoto Days is based on a manga series created and written by Yuto Suzuki. With over 7 million copies in circulation, the manga is one of the fastest-selling titles of the last couple of years. Since it's the beginning of the year, there are still many other titles that fans are looking forward to in 2025, such as Kaiju No.8, One-Punch Man, Spy X Family, and My Hero Academia. So, if Sakamoto Days is still among the best by the end of the year, we'll know that we have a potentially new classic in our hands.

Since Sakamoto Days episodes drop weekly, the next couple of months will be crucial to determine the extent of the new anime's popularity. If it manages to stick to the top 10, it will easily become the first must-watch title of 2025 for anime fans. So far, however, it already looks like you should give it a chance in order to find out what all the fuss is about. The previous title that managed to stick to the Netflix top 10 with every new episode was DanDaDan, which made best-of lists from 2024 and already has a second season in the works.

You can stream Sakamoto Days on Netflix.