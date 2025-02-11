Sakamoto Days and its story might feel familiar to Western audiences. The anime follows Toru Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita), a quiet, stoic father who runs a convenience store alongside his wife, Aoi (Nao Tōyama), as they try to live a peaceful, suburban life. There’s only one catch — Toru was formerly the deadliest assassin in the world and now has to deal with the irresistible bounty on his head, as well as the countless hitmen sent to kill him by the Yakuza.

The story of the retired, stoic action hero with nothing to lose has graced our cinemas for decades, prevailing as one of the most successful formulas for an action blockbuster. Classic Westerns like Unforgiven and 3:10 To Yuma carried the trope through the 20th century, while movies like Taken, John Wick, and Nobody have prevailed as some of the most popular action franchises in recent years. The original Manga author and Sakamoto Days creator, Yuto Suzuki, loves Hollywood action cinema and has cited films like John Wick and The Equalizer among his inspirations for his story. It’s hard to stand apart from your predecessors, especially in a genre almost as popular as superhero movies. Nevertheless, Toru Sakamoto has an undeniable appeal and still stands out from a sea of retired killers dragged back into action.

Sakamoto’s Physicality Gives Him and Edge

In an interview with Manga Plus, Shonen Jump Editor Sousuke Ishikawa explains Suzuki’s vision for Sakamoto Days. “I think Suzuki wanted to craft a character with dualities and depth in their personality, such as being “chubby and quiet, but strong.” he’s a hard worker with an appreciation for a modest lifestyle.” While most action stars retain their physicality after retirement, Sakamoto’s love of food makes him lose his intimidating figure. It poses him as a harmless old shopkeeper and a typical, realistic dad who doesn’t stand out. While his appearance adds a comical element to the character, it also symbolizes the key difference between himself and a character like John Wick, he still HAS something to lose — his family.

His wife, Aoi, and daughter, Hana (Hina Kino), represent his humanity, and he was nothing but a weapon without it. It’s because of his promise to Aoi that he refuses to murder the countless assassins sent to kill him. This adds tension to the action, similar to Batman, where the hero must defeat their opponent with a major disadvantage — the inability to kill them. However, it also carries a more optimistic message about redemption, as opposed to vengeance.

While most protagonists initially fight their violent nature, only to finally unleash it during the first act, Toru constantly fights an internal battle throughout his story. This is represented in his physique and how he comically loses weight and reverts to his younger physique when regressing to his more violent nature, only to regain all his weight when he eventually calms down. His alternating physiques also provide a body-positive message to audiences. Sakamoto Days doesn’t associate ripped abs and bulging muscles with the ‘peak male form’ unlike the unrealistic body standards of Hollywood action stars and instead stresses the importance of embracing yourself as you are.

Worldbuilding That Rivals John Wick