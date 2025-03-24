The first half of the Netflix anime series Sakamoto Days ended last weekend. It introduced us to the legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto and the unexpected plight he found himself in following his retirement. The first half of the season sets the scene for what's to come, and the wait to see what's next won't be long, as it was revealed that its continuation will occur late in the year. According to the show's official Japanese account on Twitter/X, it was announced that Sakamoto Days will return in the middle of the year and air on Tokyo TV and other networks like Netflix. Along with the announcement is a new promo image reminiscent of Avengers: Endgame. The first 11 episodes are now available to stream on Netflix, and an English dub is available for those interested.

Sakamoto Days is an anime series based on the manga by Yuto Suzuki on the same day. It follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman with a family of his own. But his peaceful, mundane life stopped when a 1 Billion Yen bounty was put on him. He and his allies must figure out why that's the case, protect themselves from other hitmen who are after him, and follow his wife's no-kill policy. The show features a strong English voice cast, featuring the likes of Matthew Mercer (The Legend of Vox Machina), Dallas Liu (Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender), Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red), Rosie Okumura (In Love and Deep Water), and Grace Lu (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba).

As of writing, the manga is still ongoing, with 21 volumes currently available. In 2024, AnimeExplained reported that Sakamoto Days had sold over 7 million copies. Meanwhile, the anime debuted on Netflix's Top 10 charts in January 2025, ranking #2, just under Squid Game: Season 2.

What Other Anime Is Airing on Netflix?

Netflix has a vast library of anime, from licensed content to original productions. After all, it is the go-to platform for other regions that can't access Crunchyroll. Other shows that can be streamed on the platform include Delicious in Dungeon, The Way of the Househusband, Komi Can't Communicate, and A Whisker Away. It's also home to the Pokémon anime, featuring shows like Pokémon Horizons: The Series and Pokémon Concierge.

Sakamoto Days will continue its first season in July 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first 11 episodes on Netflix.