During its fan event Geeked Week, Netflix had a lot of titles to tease, and one of them was the highly anticipated anime series Sakamoto Days. The streamer first teased the series back in July, and since its release window is set for January 2025, it's about time we saw a little bit more of it. That's why the event provided a glimpse into what's coming our way, and the kind of energy that the new series will evoke.

Sakamoto Days tells the story of Taro Sakamoto (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita), a man who has a dark past as a ruthless hitman who was one of the best at his job. However, Sakamoto decided to leave the massively dangerous life behind in order to start a family and run a convenience store. The problem is, his long-time enemies don't forget about him, meaning that the husband and father often has to fall back into his old ways in order to protect his family and his business.

The teaser that Netflix prepared for Sakamoto Days underscores that the anime series comes surrounded by expectations from fans of the original manga series. However, the look and feel of the show sparks the attention of fans of anime in general, even if they have never heard of Sakamoto Days. The episodes will have two very distinct looks: a dark and gloomy past in which Sakamoto was a no-mercy professional, and a wildly lighter tone in which the title character has put on weight but is still able to fight enemies off.

'Sakamoto Days' Will Kick Off 2025 With a Bang

Since Sakamoto Days will be released at the very beginning of next year, chances are that the anime series will become one of the earliest must-watch titles on the platform. Additionally, the new show bulks up Netflix's catalog of impressive anime — the streamer recently released Blue Eye Samurai, a stunning epic series that went on to become a standout at the Emmys.

The original Sakamoto Days manga series was created and written by Yuto Suzuki, who first started rolling them out in 2020. The manga series quickly rose to popularity, with 5 million copies in circulation. The episodes are directed by Masaki Watanabe (Seikaisuru Kado), and the screenplays are written by Taku Kishimoto, who previously wrote episodes of Fruits Basket, Haikyu!! and Joker Game.

Netflix debuts Sakamoto Days in January 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced. Check out the teaser above.

Sakamoto Days Taro Sakamoto, a legendary hitman who retired to run a small convenience store, finds his quiet life interrupted by former associates and enemies from his past. As threats emerge, Sakamoto must rely on his extraordinary combat skills to safeguard his family and maintain his peaceful existence. The series blends action and comedy, following Sakamoto as he navigates the dangers of his former life while trying to lead a normal life in the present. Release Date January 5, 2025 Cast Tomokazu Sugita Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yuto Suzuki

Get Netflix