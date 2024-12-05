Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Sakamoto Days - an upcoming anime series chronicling the adventures of a former assassin who must protect his family at all costs against a looming threat. However, he also must face one other obstacle: his solemn vow to never kill again. Sakamoto Days, based on the fan-favorite manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 11, 2025, followed by new episodes arriving weekly. The second part of Season 1 will debut in July 2025.

The trailer introduces Taro Sakamoto - an ex-hitman who has earned the "legendary" moniker in the underworld. He was once feared by villains and admired by his fellow assassins. However, after he fell in love with a woman who he would eventually marry, he left his past life behind and built a family (and he also gained extreme weight as a result). Though Sakamoto now lives a humble life as a family man and a convenience store owner, his old life still follows him wherever he goes.

Just as he thought he could lead a peaceful life without killing, a one billion yen reward would be given to whoever could put an end to his life. This forces him to band with comrades and revisit his life of crime in order to protect his family from impending danger. And he's still armed with an impeccable strength and ability to do so. The first part of Season 1 will consist of 11 episodes.

‘Sakamoto Days’ Joins Netflix’s Extensive Anime Library

The anime series is directed by Masaki Watanabe and led by the Japanese voice cast of Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura, Nao Toyama, Hina Kino, Ryota Suzuki, Natsuki Hanae, Taku Yashiro, and Saori Hayami. The official synopsis for Sakamoto Days reads as follows:

"Taro Sakamoto used to be an unrivaled hitman, earning legendary status in the underworld. But one day, the unthinkable happened. Sakamoto fell in love. He started dating, retired, got married, and had a kid, growing overweight as a result. Though now working as a humble convenience store owner, the world of hitmen still follows him. Sakamoto, along with Shin, a young man with telepathy and an employee at his small store, will protect his humble life and family, or die trying."

The streaming giant has been providing its subscribers with a vast collection of popular anime shows, with Sakamoto Days as the latest title joining its ever-growing anime library. From past fan-favorite titles to the new ones, the streamer has plenty of anime series (and even movies) for otakus around the world. This includes Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Naruto, Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club, Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, Devilman Crybaby, Violet Evergarden, and ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, among others.

Sakamoto Days hits Netflix on January 11, 2025. You can watch the newly-released trailer above and check out some of the stills from Season 1, Part 1 down below: