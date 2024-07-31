The Big Picture Netflix's new anime series, Sakamoto Days, features a former hitman now running a convenience store.

The show blends serious action with vibrant comedy, offering fans two series in one.

Based on a manga by Yuto Suzuki, the anime will debut in early 2025, directed by Masaki Watanabe.

Netflix unveiled today the trailer and release window for Sakamoto Days, a new anime series that is coming to bulk up the streamer's catalog. The show centers around Taro Sakamoto (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita) a former hitman who was considered the best at his profession — until he decided to quit, start a family, and run a convenience store. The anime series is slated to premiere in early 2025.

The trailer for Sakamoto Days plays up the contrast between Sakamoto's old ways and his current life — and it seems like the difference will be a recurring theme in the series. While the protagonist's past looks as serious as anime can look and features hardly any colors, Sakamoto's present is vibrant and rigged with action-comedy moments. This means, of course, that Sakamoto Days fans will get two series in one. Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled the poster for the series, a black-and-white art that showcases both versions of the protagonist like a card from a deck.

At the same time, there's plenty of potential for action sequences in Sakamoto's present days, since the character hasn't forgotten all the martial arts and gun-fu that made him the best in his line of work. However, the comedy from the show will hail from the fact that Sakamoto's foes will obviously underestimate him because he appears to have aged and gone soft ever since he quit his people-killing ways. As the trailer underscores, however, Sakamoto will still be a formidable opponent that could be even more dangerous than his former self, because now his family's safety is on the line.

Is 'Sakamoto Days' Based On a Manga?

Image via Netflix

Sakamoto Days is based on the manga series by author Yuto Suzuki. The manga chapters started rolling out in 2020 and currently, the title has 5 million copies in circulation. Episodes from the anime series are directed by Masaki Watanabe (Seikaisuru Kado), who earlier this month shared a message with fans to reveal his excitement about the adaptation and what he hopes to achieve with production company TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone, Lupin the Third). He wrote:

"When I read the manga Sakamoto Days, I recall being excited by the dynamic action scenes. For the anime, we would like to channel that excitement through action and speed by utilizing "motion", "color" and "sound" unique to animation. We hope to preserve the humor sprinkled throughout the story, while fully depicting Sakamoto's character as the family-loving no-kill hitman that he is. The whole production crew is currently hard at work, so please stand by patiently until the series' premiere!"

Netflix premieres Sakamoto Days in January 2025. In a departure from its release strategy, the streamer will release episodes weekly. A specific release date is yet to be unveiled by the streamer. You can watch the trailer below: