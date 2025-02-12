After an exciting first batch of episodes, Netflix promotes more action in a new trailer for Sakamoto Days. The anime series is based on the manga of the same name and first premiered in January 2025. The first collection of episodes has spent four weeks on Netflix’s Top 10. Sakamoto Days takes what fans loved about the John Wick universe and gives it a more wholesome spin in the popular anime.

“Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family,” reads the synopsis. Voiced by Matthew Mercer of Critical Role and The Legend of Vox Machina fame, Taro Sakamoto forsakes his life of crime after meeting a convenience store clerk, Aoi (Rosie Okumura). Falling in love on sight, Sakamoto agrees to Aoi's ultimatum that he give up his life as a hitman to marry her. The assassin agrees, and they spend many happy years together, raising their daughter, Hana. The criminal underworld eventually finds out where he is and, despite his many years out of the loop, still has sharp skills to combat his foes. He and his family protect what’s theirs in this new trailer. Fans can celebrate their love for the anime by heading to the Netflix shop for all the merchandise for Sakamoto Days.

What Should Fans Watch To Prepare For New ‘Sakamoto Days’ Episodes

The mid-season preview of Sakamoto Days hints at another level of adversaries for the titular character to face. The trailer teases a deadly group called The Order, who are next to test Sakamoto’s skills. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the series used John Wick as inspiration for the storyline. The Keanu Reeves-fronted franchise features a man in very similar circumstances. After settling down with his wife, John Wick gets drawn back into his ways as a hitman following her death. The incredibly lucrative series of movies and television canon is a darker version of this anime set-up but is informative viewing. Luckily, Sakamoto isn’t entirely alone like John. He uses his crew at the convenience store to help him gear up for violent battles.

Before the new set of episodes premieres, viewers can catch the first few episodes of Sakamoto Days on Netflix. Six episodes have aired on Netflix, starting with the first: “The Legendary Hit Man.” Each new episode airs on Saturday at 6:30 AM. Part 2 of Sakamoto Days will air on Netflix starting July 2025.

Sakamoto Days 8 10 10/10 Release Date January 11, 2025 Cast See All Matthew Mercer Taro Sakamoto

Dallas Liu Shin Asakura Creator(s) Yuto Suzuki

