The Big Picture Despite strong competition, Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire is out-performing Dunki both in India and worldwide.

Salaar grossed $21.5 million on its first day of release, making it the biggest debut for an Indian film this year.

Prabhas is set to star in Kalki 2898 AD, which is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made.

It’s a sign of how under-confident (or disinterested) Warner Bros. is in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — ostensibly the final film in the now decade-long run of the DC Extended Universe — that the studio proceeded with its release in India despite two major local-language films dominating space in most theaters. This weekend marked an epic box office face-off between the comedy drama Dunki — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, and the action-thriller Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, starring his Telugu counterpart, Prabhas. And as things stand, Salaar is easily out-performing Dunki both in India and worldwide.

According to the production company Hombale Films, Salaar grossed $21.5 million on its first day of release across the globe, marking the biggest debut for an Indian film this year. Of this total, around $13 million came from India. Salaar also posted the best-ever Thursday numbers for an Indian film in North America, grossing $2.5 million from less than 800 locations. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in domestic theaters, having made $20 million back in 2017. Other big Indian debuts this year came from Leo, which grossed $17 million worldwide on opening day, and Jailer, which made $11 million on its first day.

Dunki, on the other hand, generated $870,000 domestically on Thursday, and opened to $7 million globally. These figures pale in comparison to SRK’s two previous hits this year, the action-thrillers Pathaan and Jawan. While Pathaan grossed nearly $13 million worldwide on day one, Jawan made over $15 million globally on its first day. Both films ended up grossing over $100 million worldwide.

Prabhas Has Led Some of the Most Expensive Indian Films Ever Produced

Close

Prabhas' Biggest Hits Worldwide Gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $215 million Baahubali: The Beginning $78 million

Salaar comes from director Prashanth Neel, who is best known for having helmed the Kannada-language blockbusters KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The second film emerged as the biggest Indian hit of 2022, having grossed more globally than even director S.S. Rajamouli’s crossover blockbuster RRR. Salaar is set in an alternate universe where mythical retro-futuristic kingdoms are engaged in war. Like RRR, the film also focuses on the friendship of two men, with one turning to the other in difficult times. India has several film industries that operate independently of each other, divided by region and language. Not all Indian films can be classified as “Bollywood” — a term that is specific to Hindi-language movies.

While Neel is best known for his work in the Kannada-language industry, Salaar is primarily being sold as a Telugu-language film, directly targeting Prabhas’ significant fandom. The actor has had a rather rough run in the years since he starred in Rajamouli’s two Baahubali blockbusters. But after leading the big-budget bombs Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, it seems like the tide is finally turning in his favor. He’ll reprise his role as Salaar in the second installment, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, but before that, he’ll star in reportedly the most expensive Indian film of all time, Kalki 2898 AD. You can watch the Salaar trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.