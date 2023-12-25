The Big Picture Salaar, starring Prabhas, outperforms Dunki at the box office in India and worldwide, marking a successful comeback for the actor.

Salaar grossed nearly $40 million worldwide in its first three days, surpassing Dunki's $24 million after debuting a day earlier.

Prabhas hasn't had a hit since the Baahubali movies, but Salaar's success suggests his gritty sensibilities combined with his stardom are paying off.

The crowded Christmas weekend at the box office saw two Indian movies delivering strong results despite the competition. While this week’s new release, the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, topped the global chart with last week's Wonka coming in second, India’s Telugu-language action-thriller Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire faced off against the Hindi-language comedy-drama, Dunki. Starring Prabhas, who remains best known for his two Baahubali films, Salaar out-performed Dunki, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, both in India and worldwide.

Salaar opened to $5.5 million domestically in under 800 theaters, and grossed nearly $40 million worldwide in its first three days of release. Dunki, on the other hand, grossed nearly $24 million worldwide after debuting a day earlier, on Thursday. Dunki grossed $3.8 million in North America, falling well short of the $9.4 million that SRK’s Pathaan delivered in its five-day stateside debut earlier this year, and the $7.4 million that his follow-up, Jawan, grossed in its four-day opening some months later. Both movies ended up grossing over $130 million worldwide, posting new records not just for SRK — widely considered the biggest Indian star of his generation — but also for Indian cinema in general. Jawan also delivered the biggest opening weekend for an Indian film this year, grossing $46 million in its first three days of release.

Things haven’t been going so well for Prabhas, however. The actor, who predominantly works in the Telugu-language film industry in the south of India, hasn’t had a hit since his back-to-back success with the two Baahubali movies. Directed by RRR’s S.S. Rajamouli, the Baahubali movies grossed a combined total of nearly $300 million worldwide between 2015 and 2017. RRR itself generated around $160 million worldwide last year, but finished as the second-biggest Indian movie of 2022, behind KGF: Chapter 2. Incidentally, KGF 2, as well as its predecessor, KGF: Chapter 1, were both directed by Prashanth Neel — the filmmaker behind Salaar.

'Salaar' Marks a Long-Awaited Comeback for Prabhas

And the combination of his gritty sensibilities with Prabhas’ undeniable stardom seems to be paying off. Salaar delivered the biggest opening day haul for an Indian film this year, after grossing $21.5 million on its first day of release, despite the direct competition from Dunki. Christmas is a holiday in India, and both films are anticipating a bump in numbers on Monday. Set in an alternate world populated by several feuding kingdoms, Salaar tells the story of two childhood friends who reunite as adults amid a war. Prabhas will reprise his role in the second installment, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. But before that, he’ll star in the dystopian thriller Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever produced.

You can watch the Salaar trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.