Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar shares the grunge visuals and dense plot of the KGF movies and takes place in a far-off land with a Wakanda-like kingdom named Khansaar that is threatened by external forces.

Salaar is a franchise-starter and will be released in theaters on December 22, following the highly anticipated film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Hombale Films, the Indian production banner behind the blockbuster KGF duology and the hit Kantara series, has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Christmastime tent-pole, Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the lead role. Prabhas is best known for playing the titular character in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s two Baahubali films, which remain among the most successful Indian hits of all time. Anything that Prabhas touches, despite his recent string of flops, is therefore viewed as a potential blockbuster.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, whose work on the two KGF movies made him a bankable name, Salaar boasts the same grunge visuals and muted color palette of those films. What it also seems to have in common with the KGF movies is a dense, exposition-driven plot, and much of the trailer is devoted to world-building. The movie takes place in a “far-off land,” where an “inseparable friendship” flourished between two young men, who vow to never let the other down. The trailer then flashes back a thousand years, revealing that the plot will unfold across millennia, from the medieval age to the near-future, where a Wakanda-like kingdom named Khansaar has thrived in secret. But when the kingdom is threatened by external forces with massive armies, only one man can save them: Salaar. He shows up at the very end of the trailer, which reveals glimpses of the brutal action that Neel has in store for Prabhas’ fans.

Prabhas' Biggest Hits Global Gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $215 million Baahubali: The Beginning $78 million

Two of the Three Most Expensive Indian Movies Ever Made Star Prabhas in the Lead Role

There’s a lot riding on this film for the actor, who hasn’t truly lived up to the megastar potential that he showed in the two Baahubali films, after which he signed on to star in some of the biggest Indian films ever produced. Each of his subsequent releases — Saaho ($50 million budget), Radhe Shyam (also $50 million), Adipurush (reportedly budgeted between $63 million and $88 million) — has under-performed both critically and commercially.

Salaar will directly lead into his next big-budget spectacle, the dystopian thriller Kalki 2898 AD ($75 million budget), for which he attended this year’s San Diego Comic Con, where the film’s first teaser was premiered at the hallowed Hall H, and spoke with Collider’s Steve Weintraub. Like Kalki, Salaar is a Telugu-language film, which means that it would be incorrect to describe it as a “Bollywood” movie — a blanket term that is often used for all of Indian cinema, but actually refers only to Hindi-language movies. This year’s Jawan, for instance, is a Hindi film, but last year’s RRR is a Telugu film.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others, and as the title implies, is designed as a franchise-starter. It remains to be seen if the movie is a part of a rumored shared universe that also includes Neel’s two KGF movies, starring Yash. Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire will be released in theaters on December 22, a day after the hotly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, the third film in his grand rebound year. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.