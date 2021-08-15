There is no short supply of strange and unusual creatures in the Star Wars universe. From porgs to Chewbacca, Loth-wolves to Babu Frik, the galaxy far, far away is filled with memorable creatures that make for really iconic memorabilia. Some highly marketable Star Wars characters, however, invoke less warm-and-fuzzy feelings.

Fans of Star Wars may remember one particularly obnoxious character from Tatooine: Jabba the Hutt's loyal companion, Salacious B. Crumb, and his grating laughter that is still a source of ire today. Annoying or not, you will be able to bring home your very own Kowakian monkey-lizard, with Regal Robot's incredible to scale Salacious B. Crumb Prop Replica Statue, which goes on sale later this month right here.

Regal Robot's dual-signature edition Salacious Crumb Prop Replica Statue was sculpted by Tony McVey, who sculpted and fabricated the original puppet for the production of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Only 150 Salacious B. Crumb statues will be manufactured and each of the static polyresin statues will be made in the U.S.A and hand-finished by FX artists in Regal Robot's New York studio. Each statue comes with a metal plaque signed by both the sculptor, Tony McVey, and the character's on-set puppeteer, Tim Rose. So not only are you getting a one in a hundred and fifty collectible statue, you are getting a rare piece of Star Wars history too.

The Salacious B. Crumb figure comes with removable limbs and the arms, legs, ears, and tail all peg or bolt to the body for customizable positioning. He also comes with custom glass eyes and faux fur. The accents show off the tedious work that went into airbrushing and hand detailing the figure.

Now, before you get too excited, this limited edition Star Wars collectible comes at a steep price. For $3999 (not including shipping and handling) you can add this delightfully infuriating character to your collection. Salacious B. Crumb goes on sale at Noon (EST) on August 24, 2021.

The good people at Regal Robot shared new images of this gorgeous replica collectible. Check them out below:

