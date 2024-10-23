If there's one vampire-centered horror film you've got to see this year, it's director Gary Dauberman's 2024 adaptation of 'Salem's Lot. Pulling from the original Stephen King novel, this Max Original captures the general spirit of the book while departing from the material in other instances. One such change is the confrontation between Father Callahan (John Benjamin Hickey) and the vampire Kurt Barlow (Alexander Ward), which plays quite differently in King's classic novel. But one 'Salem's Lot adaptation manages to capture the essence of this powerful stalemate, and that's the original 1979 miniseries, which featured James Gallery as Callahan and Reggie Nalder as Barlow.

The 1979 'Salem's Lot' Better Captured the Book's Most Climactic Scene

In King's original work, Father Callahan and Mark Petrie return to the latter's home in order to convince his parents about the vampire invasion of the Lot. As the priest begs the Petries to consider Mark's experience, they're interrupted by Barlow, who kills them with ease and captures the boy, offering Callahan an exchange. This "battle of faiths" pits the priest and his cross against Barlow and his dark power, and Father Callahan loses when his faith fails, not unlike when Saint Peter sank in the Sea of Galilee after first walking on the water beside Jesus Christ. But Callahan's loss is all the more deadly, resulting in Barlow feeding him his blood and making him "unclean." Following this encounter, a defeated Callahan leaves the Lot forever.

In the 2024 film, Gary Dauberman doesn't spend so much time on this battle of faiths. While the picture touches on the same ideas — King uses the moment to cement the idea that faith, not simply the cross itself, is what is needed to resist vampires — it doesn't quite capture the weight of what the King of Horror was going for. While Dauberman makes Barlow particularly frightening here, showing the brutality of his power over those with wavering faith, it lacks the emotional depth that the original adaptation captures. In the CBS miniseries, Callahan debates with Barlow's familiar, Richard Straker (James Mason, added to this scene only in this adaptation), who offers the priest a deal: Barlow will let Mark (Lance Kerwin) go if only Father Callahan faces the monster himself. "Throw away your cross, face the master. Your faith against his faith. Could you do that?" the villain chimes. Of course, he accepts.

Though Straker is already dead by this time in the novel, the 1979 miniseries uses him as a mouthpiece for Barlow, hoping to goad the priest into a battle of belief. Unfortunately, Father Callahan still loses here as he does in the novel. Still, in the miniseries, Barlow is a threat not just because of his terrifying presence, but because of what his victory over Callahan means. The deal the priest is forced to strike between himself and the vampire is both heroic and tragic. Though he succeeds in saving Mark's life, it ultimately leads to his own defeat, revealing the lack of faith just below the surface. It’s climactic and urgent, and while not as visually striking as the 2024 film (the glowing cross from the latest picture is a powerful image), it’s simply more effective. Though the 1979 series takes its own liberties with the source material, this scene is ripped right from the page, which is probably why it works so well.

The Power of Faith Is a Major Factor 'Salem's Lot'

Although the 2024 film fails to reconcile with the magnificence of Father Callahan's defeat in the book (he would survive and later be redeemed in The Dark Tower series), it does a generally fine job at emphasizing the power that faith has in King's vampire-infested world. Throughout the film, we see clearly that anyone — from Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) and Dr. Cody (Alfre Woodard) to Mark Petrie (Jordan Preston Carter) and Matt Burk (Bill Camp) — can push back against the demonic influence of a vampire provided they have the faith to do so. After Ben begins to bless his makeshift cross "in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit," it instantly begins to light up, and as he, Dr. Cody, and Susan (Makenzie Leigh) recite Psalm 23, it grows even brighter. It's only when our heroes are distracted that their faith wavers, as is the fate of Father Callahan.

While the 1979 miniseries may do a significantly better job at adapting one of the best scenes in Stephen King's original novel, the 2024 film evokes the same themes in spirit throughout, making it a powerful adaptation still worth exploring. Though, we'll argue that Reggie Nalder's Barlow is still the scarier of the two...

Both versions of 'Salem's Lot are available for streaming on Max.

