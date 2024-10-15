With director Gary Dauberman's adaptation of 'Salem's Lot now streaming on Max (just in time for Halloween), it's the perfect time to dive back into Stephen King's original vampire novel. Clocking in at just under two hours (making it the shortest adaptation of the book yet), Dauberman's streamlined take on the tale changes things significantly from the book. While the basic plot of 'Salem's Lot remains intact, with all the familiar characters still present, there are some serious deviations that shift certain character motivations and fates. Generally speaking, King has gone on record stating that the film is "on the whole, faithful," even if he disagrees with some of the changes. But what changes could he be talking about? Well, sink your teeth into these!

The 'Salem's Lot' Movie Changes Ben Mears' Entire Backstory

Perhaps the most egregious change made between the 'Salem's Lot novel and the 2024 film is the shifting of Ben Mears' backstory. In the film, Ben lived in Jerusalem's Lot as a child after the death of his parents in a car accident. He lived with his aunt in the Lot until he moved on, and now returns to find some closure. He has a strange obsession with the Marsten House, but it's never actually explained in the film. This is not so in the novel. In the book, it's the death of Ben's wife, Miranda, in a motorcycle accident that spurred him to return to the Lot, hoping to move on from the past that haunted him. The film doesn't mention Miranda at all.

Additionally, in King's novel, only Ben's father died when he was young. As a result, his mother had a nervous breakdown and sent Ben to live with his aunt in 'Salem's Lot. He lived there only a few years, but while there he snuck into the Marsten House on a dare and saw the hanging body of Hubie Marsten (Derek Mears), a deranged hitman who had killed his wife and then himself in the house. Unbeknownst to most, Marsten had been communicating with the European vampire Kurt Barlow (Alexander Ward) for years, having invited him to the Lot in the first place, but that's another issue entirely. Because Marsten had killed himself years earlier, many have come to interpret Ben's visitation as a haunting by the killer's restless spirit.

Ridding Ben of the haunting that informed his entire obsession with the Marsten House is a bit of an odd choice for the film to make. After all, this is why he came to town in the first place, hoping to rent the place before learning that Barlow has already bought it. In some respects, removing this crucial detail completely rewrites Ben Mears' motivations, and voids any personal connections he had to the place and the evil hiding there. While the film still gives Ben an interesting character arc that forces him to confront the childhood trauma of losing his parents, it doesn't have the same effect as the novel.

Father Callahan's Fate Is Very Different in Stephen King's World

Another major change that the Max Original makes to 'Salem's Lot is the minimization of Father Callahan's (John Benjamin Hickey) role in the story. Not only does the priest have a much larger role to play in the novel, but his struggle with his faith is one of the story's most compelling plotlines. In fact, his dark fate in the 2024 film (being killed by Barlow after losing his faith) is noticeably different from how it should have happened. Making him more of a tragic hero, the book gives Father Callahan time to shine before his confrontation with Barlow, and even that is handled differently, with the vampire capturing young Mark Petrie (Jordan Preston Carter) and challenging the priest to a "duel of faiths."

Unfortunately, Callahan's faith still fails, but Barlow doesn't leave it there. The vampire does something unspeakable. He makes the priest drink some of his blood, which results in Callahan leaving town. While the 'Salem's Lot movie wasn't going to have a sequel, and neither did the novel, Stephen King returned to Father Callahan in future stories, namely The Dark Tower series. We pick up with the priest again — who is not turned into a vampire, but rather "marked" by the blood he ingested — in Wolves of Calla, where he learns that there are different types of vampires, with Barlow being a Type One.

But The Dark Tower series does more than just revisit a defeated Father Callahan, it redeems him. Over the course of three books, Callahan's faith is eventually restored, though he dies in battle against vampires, killing himself before they're able to rip him to shreds. While the change in Father Callahan's story is understandable for the film, it's a shame that his confrontation with Barlow didn't play out more like it did in the book.

The Film Doesn't Put as Much Emphasis on the Lot Itself as the Novel Does

Given that Dauberman's original cut of 'Salem's Lot was about three hours long, it's not surprising that the studio — who had shelved the project for years — forced him to make some changes during post-production. Still, it's a shame that cutting a whole hour out of the project (which was released on streaming rather than theatrically, anyway) negatively impacted the general feel of the film. "A lot of it has to do with a lot of the secondary characters and stuff that I spoke about," the director revealed. "So it was sad to see that stuff go, but it’s like a necessary evil."

Though not Dauberman's fault, perhaps one of the biggest "sins" of the 2024 'Salem's Lot is that, unlike in the novel, the Lot itself doesn't feel like a character, and neither do its citizens. Throughout the book, Stephen King takes great pains to explore the slow decline of Jerusalem's Lot as it's slowly overtaken by Richard Straker (Pilou Asbæk) and Barlow. He introduces us to dozens of background characters who don't even make it into the film, such as Bonnie Sawyer, Corey Bryant, Weasel Craig, and Bill Norton (who the film kills off beforehand).

Others who do — including Tony Glick (Joseph Marrella), Eva Miller (Marilyn Busch), Floyd Tibbits (Kellan Rhude), Mabel Werts (Rebecca Gibel), Hank Peters (Mike Kaz), Royal Snow (Timothy John Smith), and Larry Crockett (Michael Steven Costello) — don't add anything to the story, which instead focuses heavily on its leads. Part of what makes King's novel so engaging is all the narrative threads that weave together, which is likely why some would rather see 'Salem's Lot as a long-form television series rather than a film.

Other Smaller Changes Distance 'Salem's Lot' From the Source Material

There are other changes made to the 'Salem's Lot movie that fans of the book will notice. In the film, Susan Norton (Makenzie Leigh) is turned into a vampire at her mother's house, when in the novel, she and Mark attempt to venture into the Marsten House, only for her to fall prey to Barlow. Her book fate is effectively given to Matt Burke (Bill Camp) this time around, who never becomes a vampire in the novel and instead dies of a heart attack in the hospital. Richard Straker also has a larger role in the book, as he is responsible for seducing the town prior to their becoming the undead.

Of course, one of the most obvious changes is the gender-swapping of Dr. Jimmy Cody, who is played by actress Alfre Woodard in the film. Why they felt the need to make Cody a woman is unclear, but it doesn't change too much of Cody's actual role in the story, other than the doctor and Ben don't work as closely together on screen and the character doesn't die as grisly a death as her book counterpart.

There's also the change of location in the third act. The movie ends with Ben and Mark confronting the vampires at the local drive-in theater rather than killing Barlow in the basement of Eva Miller's boarding house, where many of the vampires have congregated. The book, however, ends with an epilogue set a year later, as Ben and Mark return to the Lot with their intent to set the whole town on fire, smoking the bloodsuckers out in the sunlight. Either way, the Lot is left vacant.

