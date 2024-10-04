Critically acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King is one of the most adapted authors of our time - no surprise, considering his outstanding catalog of work dates back an incredible five decades. From much-loved classics like 1974's Carrie to modern gems like 2013's Doctor Sleep, many of King's books have made it to the big screen. The latest to get the movie treatment is Salem's Lot, King's second-ever novel published in 1975. Adapted by The Conjuring Universe's Gary Dauberman, Salem's Lot follows the residents of a small town whose lives are plunged into terror when a bloodthirsty vampire and his assistant move into the legendary Marsten House on the hill. If you're already familiar with King, you'll know that most of his stories take place in long-established towns filled with many fleshed-out, eccentric characters, meaning sometimes it can be difficult to keep track of who's who. Salem's Lot is no exception. But worry not, because we've got you covered here at Collider. Read on below to get yourself familiar with the key characters of Salem's Lot before it lands exclusively on Max on October 3.

Keep reading to get to know the cast and characters of Salem's Lot.

Lewis Pullman

Ben Mears

Image via Max

The protagonist of Salem's Lot, author Ben Mears, returns to his childhood town of Jerusalem's Lot for the first time in years following a personal tragedy. Suffering a bad case of writer's block, Ben hopes to take inspiration for his next book from the creepy house on the hill - a house he had a terrifying experience in as a child. As Ben becomes reacquainted with the town and catches the eye of resident Susan Norton, he soon finds himself battling an ancient, powerful vampire.

Ben Mears is played by Lewis Pullman. Pullman is best known for his roles in the television series Outer Range and Lessons in Chemistry, and appeared alongside Tom Cruise in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. Horror fans will recognize Pullman from his lead role in 2018's The Strangers: Prey at Night. Next year, Pullman will star opposite Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Studios' film Thunderbolts.

Makenzie Leigh

Susan Norton

Image via Max

A lifelong resident of the Lot, Susan Norton is a college graduate with big dreams. When Ben arrives in town, Susan quickly strikes up a friendship with him, and as they bond over his work, they soon develop feelings. Brave to a fault, Susan joins up with a fellow resident in an attempt to track down the vengeful vampire.

Susan Norton is played by Makenzie Leigh. Leigh is best known for her roles in the television series Gotham and The Slap. In 2016, she starred as Faison in the dark comedy action-drama Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

Alfre Woodard

Doctor Cody

Image via Max

Doctor Cody is Ben's closest confidant in Salem's Lot, with an uncanny intelligence perfect for tracking down the supernatural creatures of the night. Cody meets Ben at the hospital and is one of the first people Ben trusts with his otherworldly burden. The two team up to save the townspeople, placing themselves in grave danger.

Doctor Cody is played by the award-winning Alfre Woodard, whose incredible career began in the 1970s. With over one hundred projects on stage and screen, Woodard is best known for her roles in Star Trek: First Contact, 12 Years a Slave, and The Conjuring Universe's Annabelle, written by Salem's Lot's writer and director Gary Dauberman.

Bill Camp

Matthew Burke

Image via Max

A mild-mannered school teacher, Matthew Burke strikes up a firm friendship with Ben Mears. Like Ben, Matthew had an unforgettable experience at the Marsten House as a young child and wholeheartedly believes it's a magnet for evil. Booksmart and well-versed in the occult, Matthew throws himself into vampire research. But when he extends kindness to a sick former student, he realizes he might have made the worst mistake of his life.

Matthew Burke is played by Bill Camp, best known for his roles in critically acclaimed movies such as Sound of Freedom, 12 Years a Slave, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. His upcoming projects include the miniseries Zero Day and the medical thriller Transplant.

John Benjamin Hickey

Father Callahan

Image via Max

Serving as Jerusalem's Lot's priest, Father Callahan suffers a crisis of faith as the town's residents face unprecedented dangers. While trying to help in the fight against the vampires, Father Callahan finds he's their number one target as they try to destroy the little faith he has left.

Father Callahan is played by John Benjamin Hickey, known for his roles in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Flags of Our Fathers, The Taking of Pelham 123, and The General's Daughter. His next project sees him star opposite Patricia Clarkson in the suspense drama Lilly.

Jordan Preston Carter

Mark Petrie

Image via Max

Despite being somewhat of a social outcast among his peers, youngster Mark Petrie is one of the bravest vampire slayers in town. It doesn't take Mark long to realize what's going on when disappearances and strange occurrences begin to plague Jerusalem's Lot, and he soon proves himself to be a formidable ally to Ben and the group in the fight for survival.

Mark Petrie is played by Jordan Preston Carter. Carter starred as Quincy Jr. from 2015 to 2021 in the television series The Haves and the Have Nots and has appeared in the 2019 movie Shaft, and the 2022 miniseries DMZ and Ms. Marvel.

Pilou Asbaek

Richard Straker

Image via Max

The vampire's "familiar", Richard Straker is the unflinching assistant responsible for being somewhat of a middleman between the townspeople and Kurt Barlow. Handling the day-to-day running of Marsten House and the antique business - with Barlow unable to stray from his crypt during daylight - Straker is charming and agreeable on the surface. Get on the wrong side of him, however, and you might find yourself meeting his boss.

Richard Straker is played by Pilou Asbaek, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in the Game of Thrones series. He also starred in 2017's Ghost in the Shell, 2018's Overlord, and 2012's A Hijacking.

Spencer Treat Clark

Mike Ryerson

Image via Max

A blue-collar laborer in Salem's Lot, Mike Ryerson often works late into the night while the rest of the town sleeps. Under the cover of darkness, Mike has an unnerving experience during a grave-digging shift and falls inexplicably ill, setting in motion a strange chain of events.

Mike Ryerson is played by Spencer Treat Clarke, best known for his roles as Adrian Dolan in Animal Kingdom and Werner von Strucker in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as appearing in the movies Mystic River and Gladiator.

Alexander Ward

Kurt Barlow

The antagonist of Salem's Lot, the ancient and powerful vampire Kurt Barlow moves into the Marsten House with his human familiar Richard Straker. Never seen in public, Barlow sneaks around the Lot in the darkness of night, hunting for his next victim. Virtually indestructible, Barlow quickly transforms the small town into a place of pure terror. Can a small group of residents finally destroy the evil creature once and for all, or is this a battle that can never be won?

Kurt Barlow is played by Alexander Ward. A horror veteran, Ward is best known for his roles in American Horror Story and Annabelle Comes Home, written and directed by Salem's Lot's Gary Dauberman. Next, Ward will appear in the thriller The Descendant, with a release date yet to be announced.

William Sadler

Parkins Gillespie

Image via 20th Century Fox

Police Officer Parkins Gillespie isn't the kind of guy you'd want to rely on in a crisis. Apathetic and not exactly quick off the mark, Gillespie's idea of dealing with a supernatural creature and nightly disappearances is to hope it all blows over. Gillespie's laid-back attitude means the residents must save themselves - and if they can't, well, bad luck.

Parkins Gillespie is played by William Sadler, best known for his roles in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Shawshank Redemption, and the Stephen King book-to-big-screen adaptation of The Mist, in which he starred as Jim.