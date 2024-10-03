Movie adaptations of Stephen King's iconic library of horror novels have almost become their own subgenre at this point, with Salem's Lot being the latest to undergo the book-to-movie transition. The 2024 adaptation has been the victim of many delays since filming wrapped in 2022, and considering WB's treatment of films like the canceled Batgirl movie, it was up in the air whether Salem's Lot would even see a proper release at all. But thankfully, the Gary Dauberman-directed vampire flick is finally seeing the light of day, where it will take its place among the plethora of memorable Stephen King adaptations before it.

However, this isn't the first time that Salem's Lot has been adapted. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper helmed the 1979 TV miniseries, which marked the first time that King's chilling novel received an adaptation of any sort. This was later followed up by another miniseries in 2004, which starred actor Rob Lowe. This makes the 2024 version of King's story the third rendition the story has seen, but the first to be a proper movie.

Is 'Salem's Lot' Streaming?

Image via Max

Yes! For those eager to get an immediate start on their October horror movie marathons, Salem's Lot will be streaming on Max as of Thursday, October 3. Max has been home to many Stephen King projects of the past, so it's no surprise to see that Salem's Lot is being exclusively housed by the streamer. In a week full of exciting streaming releases, Salem's Lot is likely to be one of the week's more popular releases, especially with the recent arrival of the spooky season.

Salem's Lot will not, however, be the only competition in the crowded streaming space, with several other streamers dropping exclusive horror films this weekend. Netflix is debuting sci-fi horror comedy It's What's Inside on October 4, along with Spanish-language sequel The Platform 2. Horror streaming service Shudder will also be competing with the debut of the seventh entry in the found-footage anthology series, V/H/S/, entitled V/H/S/Beyond, which will also premiere on October 4. Lastly, Hulu will try their hand with Searchlight Picture's Hold Your Breath, also arriving on October 4.

Watch on Max

Is 'Salem's Lot' In Theaters?

Image via Max

Salem's Lot will not be receiving a theatrical run, despite initial plans for one. Many previous Stephen King adaptations have faced an exclusive streaming release, so it's not too shocking to see Salem's Lot also follow this formula. It's unfortunate news for those who love the theatrical experience, but in a month chock-full of potentially great horror releases hitting the big screen (including but not limited to hotly anticipated sequels Terrifier 3 and Paramount's Smile 2), there will be no shortage of thrills and chills at the cinema.

Watch the Trailer for 'Salem's Lot'

The official trailer for Salem's Lot (which can be viewed above) begins with a suspenseful opening of a young boy running away from something off-screen before introducing viewers to Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as author Ben Mears, along with the suspicious town of Jerusalem's Lot as its vampiric threat. The trailer serves as a great showcase for the ensemble of Salem's Lot, including the likes of Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable), Alfre Woodard (12 Years a Slave), Makenzie Leigh (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk), and Bill Camp (Joker). With a cast this strong, the vampire(s) of Jerusalem's Lot don't stand a chance.

What Is 'Salem's Lot' About?

Image via Max

The official synopsis for Salem's Lot reads as follows:

"Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire."

Are the Other 'Salem's Lot' Adaptations Streaming?

Close

For those wanting to watch the other two Salem's Lot adaptations, you unfortunately won't find them on streaming. The two Stephen King miniseries aren't featured on any major streaming services as of writing. However, for those willing to hand over some of their hard-earned cash, both the 1979 and 2004 Salem's Lot miniseries are available to rent on a variety of streaming platforms.

Other Stephen King Adaptations to Watch After 'Salem's Lot'

From demonic clowns to resurrected pets, here are some noteworthy Stephen King adaptations to check out after Salem's Lot.

'IT' (2017)

It (2017) Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise. Release Date September 6, 2017 Director Andres Muschietti Cast Bill Skarsgard , Finn Wolfhard , Jaeden Martell , Javier Botet Sophia Lillis , Owen Teague Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Chase Palmer , Cary Fukunaga , Gary Dauberman Studio New Line Cinema Tagline Your fears are unleashed. Website https://www.itthemovie.com Expand

The highest-grossing horror film of all time with over $700 million at the worldwide box office, 2017's IT adapts the first half of King's chilling novel with astonishing results. Featuring an all-star ensemble of young actors including Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, the film sees the gathering of the Losers Club, a group of kids in the fictional town of Derry, Maine who encounter and battle a demonic force in the form of an evil clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). The blockbuster horror film stands as one of the best and most successful Stephen King adaptations to date, even spawning the upcoming streaming series Welcome to Derry, soon to premiere on Max.

Watch on Max

'Carrie' (1976)

Carrie (1976) Carrie is a horror film directed by Brian De Palma, based on Stephen King's novel. It stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy high school student who discovers her telekinetic abilities. Tormented by her peers and controlled by her fanatically religious mother, played by Piper Laurie, the film follows Carrie's emotional and psychological struggles leading to a dramatic climax. Carrie solidified its place in the horror genre for its powerful performances and chilling atmosphere. Release Date November 3, 1976 Director Brian De Palma Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie , Betty Buckley , Amy Irving , Nancy Allen , John Travolta Runtime 98 minutes Writers Lawrence D. Cohen

While Carrie has also received several adaptations, it's the 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma that reigns supreme as the definitive film version of King's story. The film follows young Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), an awkward high school girl with a less-than-stellar school life and an oppressive religious fanatic for a mother. However, Carrie soon discovers that she has been gifted with telekinetic powers, which eventually leads her down a path of chaos. Spacek's performance is unforgettable, and the film's iconic climax is just as thrilling and terrifying as it is to read in King's source material, making this easily one of the finest book-to-movie translations of all time.

Watch on AMC+

'Pet Sematary' (1989)

Pet Sematary (1989) After tragedy strikes, a grieving father discovers an ancient burial ground behind his home with the power to raise the dead. Release Date April 21, 1989 Director Mary Lambert Cast Dale Midkiff , Denise Crosby , Fred Gwynne , Brad Greenquist , Miko Hughes Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King Expand

While the 2019 adaptation is also a worthy version of the story, it's the 1989 version of Stephen King's Pet Sematary that stands out as the superior telling of this haunting tale. Pet Sematary follows the Creeds, a family whose new home is located near a suspicious cemetery. When the family cat is accidentally killed, father and husband Louis (Dale Midkiff) bury the cat in the cemetery, with regrettable consequences. Of all the classic Stephen King stories, Pet Sematary stands out as one of the author's most compelling narratives for its depiction of a family being torn apart by the cruelness of death. This is a Stephen King adaptation that often doesn't get the appreciation that it deserves (just stay away from Pet Sematary: Bloodlines).

Rent on Prime Video