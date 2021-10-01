New Line is filling out their cast of characters for their upcoming Salem’s Lot adaptation, and the list certainly does not disappoint. Deadline reports that John Benjamin Hickey has been cast in the new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which is set to premiere in theaters on September 9, 2022. Hickey is set to play Father Callahan, the Catholic priest for the small town of Jerusalem’s Lot who has unfortunately lost his faith.

Hickey joins the recently added Alfre Woodard as part of the film’s vampire-hunting gang, recruited by young author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) when he discovers that his tiny hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot has been infested by an undead presence. Hickey joins a lineup that also includes Makenzie Leigh, Spencer Treat Clark, Bill Camp, and Pilou Asbaek, to be directed by Gary Dauberman.

Originally published in 1975, Salem’s Lot was Stephen King’s first New York Times bestseller, and has been cited by the horror legend himself as his favorite of all the legendary novels he’s written. The novel has been adapted for the screen twice before, for an Emmy-nominated 1979 miniseries starring David Soul, as well as a 2008 television adaptation starring Rob Lowe. The novel was also adapted as a radio drama for BBC Radio 4 in 1995.

Hickey arrives at the Lot on the heels of his role in In Treatment with Uzo Aduba, and ahead of his Broadway directorial debut with the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, which is set to open at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on March 28, 2022.

Dauberman is set to adapt and direct Salem’s Lot, with producers James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, Mark Wolper, and Roy Lee for Vertigo. Dauberman, Michael Bederman, Judson Scott, and Andrew Childs will also executive produce the feature, which is set to arrive in theaters on September 9, 2022.

