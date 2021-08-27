Pullman is best known for 'Bad Times at the El Royale,' 'The Strangers: Prey at Night,' and will appear in 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

The new remake of Stephen King’s novel 'Salem’s Lot has found its Ben Mears, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lewis Pullman, who played key roles in The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale, has been cast as the struggling author.

This casting is a significant turn for the project, which will start filming in September. The new iteration will be written and directed by Gary Dauberman. He had previously co-written both IT films and made his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. James Wan will also be producing the film with his Atomic Monster partners Michael Clear and Judson Scott. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Andrew Childs will also help to bring 'Salem’s Lot to life along with Mark Wolper and Michael Bederman.

'Salem’s Lot centers around the aforementioned Ben Mears, a writer suffering from writer’s block. To find inspiration for his new novel, he returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot, which is obviously set in Maine. However, he discovers that a mysterious man has been turning the residents of the quiet town into blood-thirsty vampires. Ben and a group of residents have to band together to stop the ancient evil slowly destroying their town.

The original 1975 King novel is quite familiar to adaptations. The most famous one is its 1979 miniseries, which starred David Soul as Ben Mears. Rob Lowe also played the character in a 2004 miniseries. BBC Radio 4 adapted it as a radio drama in 1995 and it was routinely referenced in both seasons of Castle Rock. The 1979 adaptation did get a feature-length sequel in 1987, but Dauberman’s film will be the first time the original story has been adapted to the big screen.

Pullman is currently the film’s only confirmed cast member, although more are expected to be revealed soon. ‘Salem’s Lot currently does not have a release date.

