The Big Picture Gary Dauberman overcame delays to bring his vision of Salem's Lot to life, set to premiere on HBO Max in October 2024.

The film is a unique twist on the classic, set in the 70s, providing an aesthetic charm and eliminating modern distractions like cell phones.

Dauberman's adaptation promises to stand out from predecessors by embracing the original era of the novel, attracting viewers come Halloween.

For a time, it felt like a modern version of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot would never make it to fruition, but sometimes, it’s a downright delight to be wrong. In a profile for Vanity Fair, which comes with the first images for the film, the auteur behind the film, Gary Dauberman explained exactly how he got to this point. King fans may recognize the name. He was the scribe behind the recent iteration of It and did an accomplished job of bringing the classic book to light. Now, he has set his sights on King’s most famous vampire book.

Dauberman acknowledged to the outlet that he had the same questions as everyone else. As much as he wanted to release the film, it had been caught up in the Warner Bros. hack and slash that was the demise of the infamous Batgirl film: “This movie was made at a time when that transition to the new ownership was happening, which was an interesting experience. At a certain point, it’s out of your control. People were asking me, ‘Where’s the movie? Where’s the movie?’ I wish I had an answer for them other than a shrug and ‘I don't know.’” Unlike Batgirl, however, Salem’s Lot is not to be shelved. It will reach the masses in October of 2024 on HBO Max.

Dauberman Adds a Needed Twist to ‘Salem’s Lot’

Image via CBS

Salem’s Lot has had many adaptations in the past. Most notable was Tobe Hooper’s miniseries and later, the television event starring Rob Lowe. For Dauberman’s version, he wanted to do something refreshing, by harkening back to the days of old. Like his previous ventures, the director was interested in fashioning a film set in the past. Salem’s Lot takes place in the groovy ‘70s, which is exactly what this film needs.

Dauberman was excited to place the film around the time that it was written just as many horror features are wont to do. The director appreciates the aesthetic and that’s hard to disagree with. Films like The Conjuring franchise and even It have a certain charm and glamor when set decades in the past. This is a clever way to set a movie apart from so many predecessors and do something different. Even if the film isn’t getting a theatrical U.S. release, this is an attention-grabbing move that should attract viewers when Halloween rolls around. Especially after waiting so long for the completion of the film. It also eradicates any need for modern solutions like cell phones which always puts a kink in the tension of horror. There is no doubt that Dauberman has a vision and fans will have a chance to finally see it come together when Salem’s Lot premieres on Max in October 2024.